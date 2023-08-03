‘Implement Your Great Ideas with Great Responsibility’- Prof. (Dr) M.S. Moodithaya- Vice-chancellor of Nitte Deemed-to-be University, Mangaluru. who was the chief guest of the St Aloysius College Students Council 2023-24 Investiture Ceremony at LCRI Hall

Mangaluru: The Investiture Ceremony of the Students’ Council 2023-24 of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru was held on 1st August 2023in the L F Rasquinha Hall of LCRI Block. The chief guest for the occasion was Prof. (Dr) M.S. Moodithaya, Vice-chancellor of Nitte Deemed-to-be University,Mangaluru. Rev. FrMelwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions presided over the programme. Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal; Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar of the College; Dr AnupDenzilVeigas, Director, Student Council; Ms Binni Chan, Assistant Director, Student Council and Student Council leaders were on the dais.

Serving as a President of the Students’ Council in a college is a privilege and honour bestowed upon you by fellow college mates. When you are selected, your buddies have recognized your leadership skills and potential to manage the Council effectively. Having goals and making plans to achieve them are two key steps to being successful. Every Council member has his/her important role to fill, and by working together, your Council will be able to meet its full potential and serve a vital role in your College, maybe even, the community. They say that Change in leadership is always good and better, and it was time for a change in the Students’ Council at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, who walked down the aisle as the leaders of this academic year, upholding the college flag. Signifying the college motto, “Lucet et Ardet”, which means Shine to Enkindle.

The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song rendered by the college choir, followed by a welcome address by Dr Anup Denzil Veigas, who said,” “Leadership is a practical skill that encompasses the ability of an individual. Leadership is a matter of intelligence, trustworthiness, courage and discipline. Reliance on intelligence alone results in rebelliousness. Exercise of humaneness alone results in weakness. Fixation of trust results in folly. Dependence on the strength of courage results in violence. Excessive discipline and sternness in command result in cruelty. When one has all five virtues together, each appropriate to its function, then one can be a perfect leader”.

STUDENT COUNCIL MEMBERS : Ms Diya Mascarenhas-principal’s nominee; Ms Maria Anjali Baptist – sports secretary; Ms Riya D’Souza – Secretary; Ms Blanche Rodrigues-vice president; Christon Menezes-president; Rohan Danny – joint secretary; Ms Diya Yadav – cultural secretary; and Mohammed Kaif – principal’s nominee

Chief Guest Prof. M.S. Moodithaya in his address congratulated the elected office bearers of the Student Council. He said that the members have great ideas and implement the ideas with great responsibility. He also said that the position gives power and it is important who you do with power. He stressed on the importance of Leadership. “A Good Leader leads the people from above them. A great leader leads the people from within them”. He also suggested the students follow the 5 D’s, namely- Destination, Direction, Discipline, Dedication, and Devotion. He encouraged the students to acquire more knowledge and practical ideas to create a better India. He urged the students to respect their parents and mentors.

Addressing the students, Rev Dr Praveen Martis, SJ said, “You are all called to be the leaders of St Aloysius College, so celebrate your leadership. Leadership is the special quality that you have in yourselves. Develop Good qualities to prove yourselves as good leaders.”A student council officially represents all students in the institute. Its main task is to identify any problems and communicate them to the notice of the administrators, collaborate with the staff, and promote and encourage the involvement of students in institute activities.” added Fr Martis SJ.

Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ administered the Oath to the President Christon Joshua Menezes, III B.B.A.;Vice President, Blanche Rodrigues, III B.Com.;Secretary, Riya DSouza, II B.Com.;Joint Secretary, Rohan Danny Machado, II B.A.; Cultural Secretary, Diya Padav, II BBA, Sports Secretary, Maria Anjali Baptist, III B.Sc.; Principal’s Nominee, Diya Eagan Mascarenhas, III B.A. and Mohammed Kaif Hussain, II B.Voc.(Retail Management) and all the Class Representatives and Association Secretaries.

Fr Melwin Pinto SJ in his Presidential remarks said, “Leadership is not a position, it is a passion. Be proud of where you come from, and develop the power of empowerment. He wished best of luck for the students in their future endeavours. Being on the council is not a privilege, but a responsibility. Your service to the institution and community is needed. You also need to build up networking to come up in life. As a leader, you can do great things- Be a true Leader, Be a role model to others. You all have a good future, and for that, you need to make the best use of your college life and gain all the knowledge and experience to be a good leader. Be a change in your society, be a change in your college. Motivate others, and counsel your college mates if they need help. We should believe in servant leadership because it resonates with mind and spirit and because it works”.

On this occasion, the Students Council Directory was released by the Chief Guest. Rev. Fr Vincent Pinto, Directors of various blocks, Dr Charles Furtado, Dr Narayana Bhat, Dr Ronald Nazareth, Dr Denis Fernandes, Dr Loveena Lobo and Deans of various streams were present during programme. Ms Binni Chan, assistant director of the Students’ Council introduced the chief guest. Aden Nathaniel Vassou meticulously compared the programme. Christon Joshua Menezes, Presidentof Student Council rendered the vote of thanks.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Student Council President Christon Menezes said, “Today’s investiture ceremony and cabinet inaugural event as the College student council president holds profound significance for me. I am immensely grateful to all the students who placed their trust in me and cast their votes, allowing me the privilege of leading this esteemed institution. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to both supporters and those who chose differently, as my commitment remains unbiased. My primary objective is to build a united student community and work tirelessly towards the college’s betterment. With the investiture ceremony as a symbolic beginning, I look forward to making a positive impact during my tenure as president. Thank you all for your unwavering support.”

The role of a leader comes with a great understanding of equality, responsibility, endurance, empathy and commitment. The energy, faith, devotion, the commitment which you bring to this endeavour will light your institution and all who serve it… and the glow from that light can truly light this nation. Best of luck from Team Mangalorean to the Students Council 2023-24 of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.

