Imposter arrested for creating 20 fake Facebook IDs to Cheat People by Promising Employment

Mangaluru: “On December 2, Senior Superintendent, Department of Posts, Harsha N, filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mangaluru City, in connection with a person by the name Parameshwarappa who was pretending over the social media that he was a Senior Postal Officer posted at Mangaluru who had requested for a matrimonial alliance with the daughter of one Hanumappa Giriappa Bisalli, who is a resident of Goa.

The accused Parameshwarappa had edited the TV clippings using PICSART App portraying himself to be the winner of Karnataka Rajyotsava Award and Meghadoot Award, thereby creating a good impression of himself. Hanumappa Giriappa Bisalli enquired about this Parameshwarappa with the Postal authorities of Mangaluru and came to know that there was no such person by this name working in Mangaluru Postal Department. Accordingly, Harsha N lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station for impersonating as a Senior Postal Officer over the social media.

On December 2 2,0 two Police constables, attached with the City Armed Reserve Police, Mangaluru City, also lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police against Parameshwarappa having cheated them to the tune of rupees six lakhs promising them employment as Grade 1 & Grade 2 Officers In the Department of Posts by using a false Facebook account in the name Pooja C N, who was also projected as a Senior Officer in the Postal Department.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar IPS, and the supervision of DCP Hariram Shankar, IPS, the Investigating Officer B.0 Girish, Police Inspector Cyber Crime Police Station Mangaluru City, the investigation was carried out.

During the investigation, it was revealed that both the cases were interconnected. On December 22, the accused Parmeshwarappa alias Param (23) from Chitradurga was arrested from KSRTC Bus stand Mangaluru. He was produced before the court on December 23. At present, the accused in Police custody and waiting for the pending test results for Covid-19 as per the established protocol.

The accused upon interrogation also revealed that he had created 20 false Facebook accounts under different names. He also revealed his intention to cheat different people. He would normally befriend senior officers from various departments like Posts, Police, Forest, KPTCL, and Education Departments etc., over social media platform. Being friends over social media with top Government officials, he would bring credibility to himself. He would further pretend to be a Senior Officer in the Department of Posts, having good credibility and influence there. He would then lure people into believing that he could secure them good jobs in the Department of Posts by paying the price for it. He thus managed to cheat 13 persons to the tune of rupees 15-20 lakhs by promising them good jobs in the Department of Posts.

As a matter of fact, Parameshwarappa had managed to befriend about 75 persons engaged in various professions using multiple fake IDs. The City Cyber Crime Unit has seized a Laptop, OS, Mobile Phones, Duplicate IDs of the Postal Department and ICICI Bank Debit Card from the accused. The value of the seized articles is about Rs 1,35,000. The case is presently under investigation.