Imran, Bill Gates to work together against Covid-19



Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives of combating the Covid-19 pandemic and eradicating polio in the country, according to an official statement.

The statement from the Prime Minister’s Office issued on Wednesday said that Khan held a telephonic conversation with Gates earlier in the day and exchanged views on the Covid-19 situation and polio eradication efforts in Pakistan, reports Xinhua news agency.

Khan shared Pakistan’s policy to control and mitigate the deleterious impacts of the pandemic on health and economy.

The Prime Minister underscored the government’s commitment to combat the second wave amid a resurgence in the number of new confirmed cases.

He, however, noted that implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) was more challenging this time, according to the statement.

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 2,963 new Covid-19 cases with 60 fatalities, which increased the overall infection tally and death toll to 426,142 and 8,547, respectively.

Khan acknowledged the Gates Foundation’s continued support of a program, which would help the most vulnerable segments of Pakistan’s population benefit from its expertise in health, nutrition and financial inclusion.

Pakistan’s Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Wednesday that the Khan is expected to chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 on Thursday to review the latest situation and take necessary decisions.