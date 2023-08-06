Imran Khan arrested after court finds him guilty in Toshakhana case

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case.

In a major development, a district and sessions court earlier on Saturday convicted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman in the Toshakhana case, sentencing him to three years in prison, Geo News reported.

Rejecting Khan’s petition seeking inadmissibility of the case, Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar sentenced the former premier to three-year imprisonment.

“Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman,” Judge Dilawar mentioned in his judgment.

He then handed Khan three years in jail along with a fine of 100,000 PKR, while issuing his arrest warrant.

The former prime minister had challenged the Toshakhana case, related to the alleged misdeclaration of gifts he took from the state gifts repository, on several forums including the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court (IHC), Geo News reported.

The trial court had summoned Khan in his personal capacity on Saturday for a hearing in the Toshakhana case after the high court rejected his pleas challenging the maintainability order.

On Friday, the IHC also turned down Khan’s request to transfer the case to another court and directed Judge Dilawar to continue hearing the case.

