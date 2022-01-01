Imran Khan has surrendered to IMF: Shehbaz Sharif

New Delhi: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA), Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he had surrendered to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the economic war, Dunya News reported.

Sharif said the government says that the burden will not fall on the poor people, when in reality the mini budget will seize the economy’s engine altogether.

This is the level of brutality and indifference this government has shown towards the poor people of Pakistan, said the Opposition leader.

Shehbaz Sharif further accused Imran Khan and company of increasing inflation in the country.

Earlier, the PML-N leader had said that economic and political stability feeds directly into national security.

In a tweet, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) tenure in government has been the worst by way of mismanaging economy and delivering poor governance.

Shehbaz added that never before have the citizens been this hopeless about their future and warned that all this has implications for national security.