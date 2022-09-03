Imran Khan predicts bumper crop next season on ‘flood-fertile lands’

Islamabad: With floods having wreaked havoc on standing crops across Pakistan and farmers still counting their losses from the devastation, former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday predicted a “bumper crop” next season due to increase in fertility of the affected land, the media reported.

“Currently, all the places are submerged in water, but when this water will recede, the biggest advantage would be that farmers will have a bumper crop when they cultivate their wheat in this fertile land,” he said while talking to the media during his visit to Rojhan, Express Tribune reported.

Imran Khan directed authorities to provide mosquito nets to people in the flood-hit areas. “I urge the representatives to go to flood-affected areas as they need your help,” he added.

The former prime minister said that the country needed more dams to prevent such disasters, adding that Pakistan needed at least two more big dams. He asked the party workers presented on the occasion not to raise political slogans as it was not a rally.

“These are really testing times for people. We, the members of the provincial and national assembly, the government and I, should all help the flood victims,” he further said, Express Tribune reported.

