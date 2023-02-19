Imran Khan still being supported by traces of former ISI chief Faiz Hamid, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said that “traces” that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid left behind can still be found in the institution, which are supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to date, the media reported.

“He (Khan) is still being facilitated by the traces of the previous establishment, as their interests are interlinked,” Maryam said, Geo News reported.

Commenting on Khan’s resistance to face the court for the numerous cases against him, Maryam said this is the first time she has witnessed that a politician was not adhering to the court’s orders despite repetitive reminders, Geo News reported.

Maryam added that the judiciary has judges who are honest and full of integrity, but there still exists “some traces” of the former Inter-Services Intelligence chief through which “they operated”.

“Not the institution, but some people are supporting Imran,” she elaborated, claiming that the cricketer-turned-politician is still involved in “deals” and, therefore, wasn’t appearing before the courts, Geo News reported.

Continuing to mock Khan, the PML-N senior vice-president said that while he can go to Rawalpindi for his party’s gathering with his injured leg, he “cannot appear before the court”.

The politician added that if fingers are raised at the judiciary, it will have to conduct its accountability.

Speaking about the way Khan was facilitated to form a government in the past, Maryam said: “People of our party and those from others were separated to create his party. Those who didn’t support him were selectively disqualified.”

She claimed that the deposed prime minister’s government – which was ousted following a vote of no confidence in April last year – was guided for four years, Geo News reported.

