Imran Khan, wife barred from travelling abroad

Islamabad: The Pakistan federal government has decided to add the names of 80 people, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, to the no-fly list, the media reported.

Those included in the no-fly list and barred from travelling abroad include Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bukhari, Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar, Samaa TV reported.

PTI’s Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam are also included in the no-fly list, Samaa TV reported.

The names of all the PTI leaders were put in the list on the recommendation of the institutions concerned.

The police department, National Accountability Bureau and the anti-corruption department had requested the Ministry of Interior to include these names to the no-fly list, Samaa TV reported.

Earlier, the Lahore police sent names of over 700 PTI leaders to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to impose a restriction on their foreign travel for one month, Dawn reported.

The Pakistan Punjab government has also decided to expedite legal proceedings against those involved in riots and arson.

The 746 PTI leaders and activists have been on the authorities’ radar for their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The FIA has been requested to place their names on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) – which temporarily bars people from travelling abroad, Dawn reported.

The list sent to the FIA included the names of fashion designer Khadija Shah, PTI’s senior leader Shafqat Mahmood, Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi, PTI’s supporter Sanam Javed Khan, who got famous after her protests outside Zaman Park, and others.

The travel restrictions were proposed by the police after PTI leaders were identified through footage obtained from Punjab Safe City cameras, video clips, Nadra’s database, reports from intelligence agencies and other sources, Dawn reported.

According to the police, the accused had stormed and attacked the military installations on May 9.

