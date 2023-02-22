Imran’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement a conspiracy against country: Pak minister

Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement is a conspiracy against the country, media reports said.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the underprivileged segments of the society are suffering because of the former premier’s ‘thefts and robberies’, The Express Tribune reported.

Marriyum maintained that Khan is evading cases before various institutions, including high courts, district courts, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), as he does not have any answers, the report said.

“After several abandoned plans in the past nine months, he has hatched a new conspiracy in the form of ‘Jail Bharo’ movement,” she said, adding that the movement should be called ‘Jail Bacho’ (save from incarceration).

Calling the movement a ‘drama’, she questioned why 200 innocent people were arrested when Khan was the one being summoned and PTI leaders were being asked about the cypher conspiracy and Toshakhana (gift depository) case.

“These are not political arrests, these are criminal arrests,” she said, reiterating that Khan needed to give answers.

“Nawaz Sharif went to jail with his children. You [Khan] stay in your Zaman Park bunker with your children roaming in Britain,” Marriyum said, as she asked why others should go to jail while the “criminal” is sitting in his residence, The Express Tribune reported.

She maintained that the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement is not for the populace, but is rather a conspiracy against the country.

