Imran’s ‘tamasha’ will be over on Nov 26: Minister

Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that November 26 is the date of end of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s “tamasha” (gimmickry).



Islamabad: Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that November 26 is the date of end of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s “tamasha” (gimmickry).

She was referring to Khan’s date of November 26 to his supporters to reach Rawalpindi in her reaction to his speech to the long march from his Lahore residence, reports The News.

“Imran Khan, your politics, conspiracy and tamasha are over. His false Azadi March is the flop scene date like his sit-in of 2014. Imran Khan it is over for you, as November 26 is the date of end of ‘tamasha’,” the Minister said.

Aurangzeb said that instead of urging his workers to reach Rawalpindi on November 26, Khan should better have announced the date for filing cases in the UAE and the UK over Toshakhana scandal.

Instead of arriving in Islamabad or Rawalpindi, the former premier should book his flight either to the UAE or UK, she added.

Aurangzeb said November 26 would too pass and Khan would not have any support “from any quarter”, The News reported.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari on Saturday talking to a private news channel said Khan must reveal the facts to the nation about Toshakhana scandal as he had allegedly “sold a watch at a much higher price”.