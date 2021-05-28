Spread the love



















In a Joint Operation, 11 Persons involved in Dacoity, Kidnap & Murder Plot in Police Custody

Mangaluru: Mangaluru Crime branch team along with Moodabidri police, in a joint operation were successful in nabbing 11 persons In a joint operation, involved in dacoity, kidnap, and murder plot. Briefing the media personnel on Friday, 28 May, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “During the first week of May 2021, Rehman Sheikh from Mumbai had handed over gold to Waqar Younis to be given to Hyder Ali of Bengaluru. While Waqar was carrying the gold to Bengaluru, his friend Mahaz, a resident of Belvai, requested Waqar to come to Belvai. Mahaz and Aadil of Uppala and two others, after meeting Waqar at Pacche Mogaru in Moodbidri, kidnapped Waqar and took him to Uppala in Kerala and looted 440-gram gold given by Rehman, and abandoned Waqar in Uppala”

“When Rehman and Hyder inquired about the gold given to him, Waqar said that the gold was looted by Mahaz and others. When Rehman and Hyder demanded Waqar to return the gold, Waqar received threat calls fromPattodi Salam, so he filed a case at Moodbidri police station on May 21. In this connection, police arrested Mohammed Mahaz (20), a resident of Kariyangadi, Belvai, Moodbidri and Mohammed Aadil (25), a resident of Munigunda, Uppala, Kasargod. The police have also recovered 300-gram gold worth Rs 13,86,600 from a jewellery shop” added the Police Commissioner..

Police Commissioner further said, “It is learnt that Rehman had given a contract for Rs 5 lakhs to rowdy sheeter Pattodi Salam to recover the gold from Waqar and Mahaz and if they failed to do so, to kill them, once they were kidnapped. Through reliable information, when Pattodi Salam, along with his brother and Rehman’s brother Abdul Sheik, Hyder Ali from Bengaluru and seven others were planning the murder using lethal weapons given by Pattodi Salam stuffed in two cars near the Mahaz’s residence, police were successful arresting the gang”

The other arrested are Abdul Salam alias Pattodi Salam (34) from Jokatte, Mohammed Sharukh (26) from Jokatte, Thokur; Abdul Sheik (22) from Bunder, Mangaluru; Shabbas Hussain (49) from Kambekar street, Mumbai; Mushahid Ansari (38) from Bivandi, Thane, Mumbai; Sheik Sajid Hussain (49) from Kambekar street, Mumbai;Syed Hyder Ali (29) from JHBCS layout, JP Nagar Bengaluru; Asif Ali (28) from Yellechenhalli, JP Nagar, Bengaluru; and Mustaq Kureshi (42) from Mohammed Ali Road, Kambekar street, Mumbai.The police have confiscated a Maruti Swift car, Innova car, lethal weapons and 10 mobile phones.

DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar, CCB and Moodbidri police team were present during the press meet.

