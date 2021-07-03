Spread the love



















In a Tragic Accident, 3 Family Members Perish in a 3-Vehicle Pile-Up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai: In a tragic accident, three members of a family, including a three-and-a-half-year-old boy, died in a three-vehicle pile-up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The deceased — Joaquim Chettiar, 36; his wife Luiza, 35; and their son Jazial — were returning home to Naigaon near Vasai from Pune after an event when the accident took place, said police. The visuals of the accident which was captured by the rear camera of another truck that was running in front of the car showed that the container hit the truck which then went ahead and collided with Chettiar’s car. The hatchback then toppled on the road and caught fire within a few seconds.

“Around 5.10pm, the Chettiars were crossing the Borghat area in their car when a trailer driver heading towards Mumbai lost control of his vehicle and hit a truck moving ahead of it. The truck then went ahead and rammed into Chettiar’s car,” said an officer from Khopoli police station. The car then toppled on the road and caught fire within a few seconds. All three members of the family died on the spot.

The video shows the couple along with their kid were crossing the Borghat area in their Hyundai i10 car. It is when a trailer driver heading towards Mumbai lost control of his vehicle and hit a truck moving ahead of it. The truck then went ahead and rammed into their car. Within seconds, the car was crushed between two trucks and all three occupants of the car died on the spot. The car also caught fire immediately after the accident. A patrol team of the Highway Police reached the spot and rescued the driver of the container.

May their Souls rest in peace.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident Caught on Cam:

