In Cherished Memory
Vivian Sequeira
President
Sodality of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary,
Catholic Centre, Mangalore
Happy and Smiling, Always Content
Loved and Respected, wherever you went.
Always so Thoughtful, Loving and Kind
Such Beautiful Memories you’ve left behind
A light from our midst is gone.
A Voice we loved is Stilled
A place is vacant in our Hearts,
Which never can be filled
We will miss your Thoughtful Ways
With you, we spent so many Happy Days
Deep in our Hearts, you will always Stay
Until we meet in Heaven Someday
Adieu, Brother Dear
