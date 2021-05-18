Spread the love



















In Cherished Memory

Vivian Sequeira

President

Sodality of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary,

Catholic Centre, Mangalore

Happy and Smiling, Always Content

Loved and Respected, wherever you went.

Always so Thoughtful, Loving and Kind

Such Beautiful Memories you’ve left behind

A light from our midst is gone.

A Voice we loved is Stilled

A place is vacant in our Hearts,

Which never can be filled

We will miss your Thoughtful Ways

With you, we spent so many Happy Days

Deep in our Hearts, you will always Stay

Until we meet in Heaven Someday

Adieu, Brother Dear

