In Extended Lock Down Homeless & Stray Dogs in City will NOT Die of Covid but of Starvation?

Mangaluru: With the City looking without or very few human beings, all the stray dogs in Mangaluru City may be wondering whether the humans have been picked up by MCC and taken away in their vans? That was just on the lighter side of the vein. But coming back on a serious note, all these stray dogs may be wondering what happened to all the food that they used to get served in front of the restaurants, mobile canteens, meat and chicken stalls etc. The situation is very pathetic looking at the condition of these stray dogs who have not eaten food for the last few days- and you could make out from their eyes and faces. So sad and unbelievable- and the district administration, MCC and including a few animal activists have not done anything in this regard.

With a rising number of positive coronavirus cases, several parts of India have gone into lock-down, including Mangaluru. And while humans have been finding myriad ways to deal with the lockdown, stray animals have ended up becoming an unforeseen casualty of the lockdown. Thousands of stray dogs in our city depend on daily markets, restaurants and local good Samaritans who feed strays. But with coronavirus sending people into isolation and public establishments shutting down, strays have a hard time finding food. Apart from these stray animals, even destitute and beggars are starving with no one serving them, since restaurants and other eateries are closed. And do any of our authorities know about it?

If not for the bunch of NGO’s distributing breakfast, lunch and dinner for these homeless, among other poor, they would have been starved to death. Isn’t it the job of the government or district administration or Mangaluru city Corporation to take care of these less fortunate people rather than put them in misery? Why can’t the district admin rehabilitate them at shelter homes or at any empty government buildings like they did during the last year’s pandemic? It is not the job of NGO’s to feed these poor people all the time when the government has separate funds allotted to take care of the poor. So why is the government showing negligence in this matter? It’s sad to see these people in such pathetic conditions, scattered all over the City, and our officials have turned a blind eye against them. Chances are that they could spread various other diseases apart from Coronavirus since they don’t follow any Covid-19 guidelines nor keep themselves hygienic.

And when such is the present situation in Mangaluru, it would be a good gesture from Mangaloreans to feed as many strays and beggars/homeless/migrant workers as possible in their areas and whenever possible to help the animals and the destitute survive. And you should know that Street dogs, cows, and birds can neither get nor give coronavirus to humans. However, in the event of a lockdown, if they are not fed, many will die, creating another kind of a problem. There should be many animal lovers in Mangaluru, and therefore, it is the need of the hour that at least a bunch of you all come forward and feed these hungry four-legged, and also the beggars, if you come across.

This morning Team Mangalorean met one Nagappa sleeping in a bus shelter, who had not eaten for the last two days, except for water he could get from the water faucet at Milagres Church. And since I was on my way back from the supermarket, I opened my bag and handed Nagappa, few snacks, a loaf of bread and a bottle of one-litre water, which did put a smile on his face. While going a little further, I came across three stray dogs, which looked weak, with their sad faces and eyes- and I was able to feed them only with biscuits- but they made some fuss in eating the biscuits because they are used to left-over food, waste meat products etc. I did what I could for the dogs. Just like we humans need our daily essentials, the district administration should allot time for designated workers or volunteers to provide food and water to strays since it is also an “essential service”. They should also run awareness campaigns for the public to adopt feeding street animals in such a kind of lockdown. Law enforcement agencies may also be directed to see that animals do not suffer due to hunger during the COVID-19 lock-down.

Team Mangalorean kindly requests our readers and their relatives and friends, to come forward and feed the stray animals, especially dogs, and beggars in your area, so that they won’t suffer from starvation. Your kind gesture will be very much appreciated. You can do it- and YES, WE ALL CAN DO IT TO SAVE THEM FROM HUNGER & DEATH!

