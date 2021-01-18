Spread the love



















In GOD & COVISHIELD We Trust! 60 Doctors & Staff of Fr Muller Hospital-Thumbay Got Vaccinated

In God & Covid Vaccine We Trust! 60 Doctors & Staff of Fr Muller Hospital-Thumbay Got Vaccinated with the “MUCH-AWAITED ‘COVISHIELD’ vaccination, and they are the PROUD First Batch to get vaccinated- and GOOD NEWS is that no one had any SIDE EFFECTS after vaccination.

Mangaluru: India’s massive vaccination drive against COVID-19 has completed two days with 2,24,301 persons given the shot. The drive was limited on Sunday with only 6 States holding sessions, delivering the vaccine to about 17,000 persons. This was after a Union Health Ministry directive to all States to hold the vaccination drive on only 4 days of the week to minimize disruption to normal health care functions. But many states showed low turnout to get vaccinated. Some of the shortfall was attributed to glitches in the Co-WIN app used to organize the drive. Health officials are also seeing a ‘Wait and Watch’ approach among many of those registered to receive the vaccine, possibly driven by fears of adverse reactions and also by the discrepancies between the two vaccines that are being provided. Out of the 2.24 lakh recipients in the first two days, 447 have reported some reactions — none of which has warranted hospitalization. This number has not been cited as a major concern.

The fact that one of the vaccines, Covaxin, is being distributed on a trial basis without any clear data on its efficacy could also be a deterrent among medical professionals who are the initial recipients. While recipients cannot choose between the vaccines, data from some districts show that Covishield, by Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s (SII), which has proven efficacy, had more takers than Covaxin. And that was good news for the SIXTY, including doctors, nurses and staff of Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay (FMH-T) who were the FIRST batch among the hospital staff to receive ‘COVISHIELD’ and no one showed any side effects post vaccination. Not everyone can get this vaccine, there are certain procedures and protocols to be followed, and these sixty were selected by the District Health authorities and were ready to go.

The beneficiary identified to receive the first dose of the vaccine has to follow the guidelines before he or she is vaccinated. The Aadhaar-based authentication of the beneficiary was done with an OTP sent to the registered mobile number before he or she received the injection. After receiving the jab, the beneficiary has to remain in the observation room for nearly 30 minutes before leaving the premises. The vaccination team at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay consisted of ten persons, including a doctor, which will be looking after the immunization. The vaccination process is structured and the same guidelines are supposed to be followed once the vaccine is rolled out.

The Covid-19 Warriors Team/Vaccination Team ! (L-R) Rev. Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo- Administrator; Ms Reema D’souza- Vaccination Officer 4; Ms Gayathri G- Vaccinator Officer; Ms Preethi Moras- Vaccination Officer 4; Ms Shruthi- Vaccinator Officer; Ms Silviya Lobo- Nursing Supervisor; Ms Sharal Lobo- Vaccination Officer 3; Ms Rileesha Sequeira- Assistant Quality Manager; Dr Sarita Lobo- Covid 19 Vaccination Nodal Officer; Dr Kiran Shetty- Medical Superintendent; Ms Mariya Shenoy- Vaccination Officer 1; and Ms Jenifer Rodrigues- Vaccination Officer 2,

Team Mangalorean interacted with a few who got vaccinated- Dr Kiran Shetty- Medical Superintendent, FMH-Thumbay said, “We should lose fear of the disease, but remain careful, at least for a year or so. Why even fear when the vaccine has been well researched, and I have full faith the vaccine will work wonders on me. It felt like a tetanus shot, and after the vaccine, I felt nothing out of the ordinary other than a slight weariness.We should not believe in the rumours on the negative aspects of the vaccine. I hope the best will come out of this vaccine and save people from this deadly virus”.

Ms Rajeshwari, a lab technician at FMH-T, who was the first to receive the vaccine said, “I was anxiously waiting for the arrival of this vaccine, and I am overwhelmed it did, and without any fear I am all ready to get it. I have full confidence the vaccine will work well, and I won’t believe in negative stories that are being spread on the vaccine”.

Dr Ambika, Dept of OBG and Gynaecology, FMH-T said, “I have read about the Covishield vaccine having been tested on thousands of people, with negligible side-effects, and no risk of any significance, so why should I fear in getting vaccinated? Even though the COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary, however it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of the vaccine for protecting one-self against the Covid-19 disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers. I am glad that I took the step to get vaccinated”.

Sylvia Nisha Lobo- Nursing Supervisor said, “I am totally excited to get vaccinated, after waiting so long for the vaccine to come out. Not believing in any negative news on the vaccine, I am fully confident that the vaccine will be effective, and the rest I will leave it in the hands of God. With COVID it’s now a matter of WHEN you will be infected rather than IF, given the spread we are seeing. I am really overwhelmed to get vaccinated against this deadly virus”.

Also speaking to Team Mangalorean Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo -the administrator of FMH-T said, “Since getting the vaccine was not compulsory, a few of our staff were reluctant to get it, but we are happy to note none had any side-effects after getting vaccinated. The District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bairy who made a surprise visit was in full praise on how our team handled the vaccination process smoothly and as per the protocol and guidelines”.

Surprise Visit by DHO Dr Ramachandra Bairy, who had all praise for the FMH-T Team for handling Vaccination process Effectively

In conclusion, in my perspective, since few people still have the fear of getting vaccinated against the deadly virus, the government needs to take steps to close this confidence gap in the vaccines quickly. This is important as reluctance among the health professionals could transfer to the general population. The confidence gap in the vaccine and its possible impact on the vaccine drive in the long run is something that needs to be worked on to gain the full confidence of people on Covid-19 vaccine, either Covaxin or Covishield? what makes this story important.