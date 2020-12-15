Spread the love



















IN-LAND ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS ULTRA-MODERN INLAND BUSINESS PARK

Mangaluru: In-land Builders is laying the foundation stone for its ultra-modern commercial project INLAND BUSINESS PARK at Bejai on Friday 17th December.

Commercial projects are in high demand in Mangalore. The city has been included in the Prime Minister’s Smart City initiative and large investments are being made in the seaport, airport and IT sectors. This has spurred a huge demand for office space. Many of the new companies entering Mangalore are big brands and multinationals and they are looking for modern, high-quality, well-located office spaces. There is also increasing demand from big jewellery, textile and consumer brands seeking to establish prominent showrooms in the city.

Another trend emerging is the relocation of many clinics, pharmacies and diagnostic centers to the Bejai area from Falnir. Many of the new doctors prefer to locate away from congested Falnir and Hampankatta areas where parking has become a daily nightmare. With several high rise residential projects nearing completion in Bejai, the demand for medical services is forecast to surge in a short time.

In-land Builders, which has always been a pioneer in identifying such new trends, is creating what will surely be the finest modern commercial building in Mangalore, precisely to fulfill these trends.

Inland Business Park will be located very close to the KSRTC Bus Station and Bharat Mall in Bejai. This area is the main thoroughfare between M G Road and the Airport and is the fastest developing commercial hub of the city. It is also a short driving distance from the seaport. Several companies from the shipping, clearing, insurance and logistics industries are looking for owned/rented premises here.

Inland Business Park has been designed by master architects from Mumbai and will utilize several new building technologies to deliver a one-of-a-kind commercial building. With premises ranging from 345 sqft to 4955 sqft on lower ground+ground+four upper floors, the building will boast ample car parking, two lifts, a grand entrance lobby, business identity signage, AC provision and energy-efficient lighting.

Says Siraj Ahamed, Chairman and Managing Director of the In-land Group “Our business philosophy has always been to identify trends well in advance and deliver high-quality commercial and residential spaces to fulfill those trends. We are doing the same with Inland Business Park. We are very lucky to have crucial inputs from our Directors Meraj Yusuf Siraj, a civil engineer and Wahaj Yusuf Siraj, an architecture graduate on the kind of design and engineering that will go into creating an ultra-modern building such as this. Modern offices always attract customers and are a sure-shot formula for any business to succeed and make profits.”

Interestingly, Inland is reserving the whole second floor for clinics, diagnostic centers and pharmacies. This will help doctors and medical professionals to attract clients in a big way.

Says Siraj Ahamed, “The next five years will see Mangalore transforming into a business city. Offices and commercial spaces will be in high demand. Already many NRIs are relocating from Dubai, Europe and the US to set up independent businesses in the city. This is the right time for them and also for investors looking for steady rental incomes to opt for high-end, valuable commercial premises in Inland Business Park. Our project has already received RERA approval, and we have chosen this auspicious date to commence construction. The project will take three years to complete hence installment payments are available. The buyer can methodically plan

his financial investment without taking on a big burden. A very attractive launch price is also being offered. This is lower than the normal market rates for an ultra-modern building such as this, but this launch price will be for a very short time only.”

nvestors are urged not to miss this opportunity to own high-quality commercial premises in the fast-developing smart city of the future – “Mangalore”.