IN-LAND BUILDERS Launch Premier Residential Project INLAND BUENOS AIRES at Bendoor

Mangaluru: IN-LAND builders launched their Premier Residential Project INLAND BUENOS AIRES at Lobo Lane, Bendoor here on September 30.

According to the Hindu rituals, the Puja was performed by Giridhar Bhat of Radhakrishna Temple. Assistant Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church Bendoor, Fr Ronson Pinto blessed the premises, and Qatib of Bajal P S Mohammed performed the Dua.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mayor Jayanand Anchan, Deputy Mayor Poornima, Area Corporator Kavya and MCC Opposition leader Naveen D’Souza along with IN-LAND Chairman Siraj Ahamed, Executive Directors of IN-LAND Group Wahab and Meraj Yusuf unveiled the brochure on the occasion.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Executive Director of IN-LAND Group Meraj Yusuf said, “Today we have launched the premier Residential Project INLAND BUENOS AIRES at Bendoor. It is located in a very prime location conceived as the ideal home for every family looking for proximity to the best facilities in the city. These beautiful apartments offer the best of both worlds: instant access to premier schools, and shopping centres. We have received a tremendous response because of the locality. More than the expected number of apartments have been booked which is very good news. We are confident of selling out all the apartments very soon.”

Meraj further said, “Buenos Aires is a 4-storey building with 36 apartments of 2 and 3bhk, sizes ranging from 1540 sqft for 3bhk and 945 sqft to 1195 sqft for 2bhk. The compact nature of the project is sure to be a major attraction to people who value their privacy and prefer to live in Societies with close-knit families rather than huge, noisy towers with hundreds of apartments”.

Meraj also said, “We are coming up with a similar residential apartments project at Matadakani. We are also coming up with a commercial cum residential project in Bondel, on the main airport road. Both projects are in the pipeline. They are now in the planning and designing stage, once it is done we will launch both the projects”.

Chairman and Managing Director of the IN-LAND Group, Siraj Ahamed said, “This project is already receiving tremendous response and it is likely that all the apartments will be booked soon after the launch. We are heartened by the trust customers have in the IN-LAND name, but we are not surprised, because this trust is the fruit of 36 years of hard work that we have put in to deliver high-quality residential and commercial buildings not just in Mangalore but also in Bangalore, Puttur and Ullal. We have always strived to select the best locations and deployed skilled architects and engineers to design and execute our projects. The result is landmark buildings that speak our name and that are loved by customers. Shortly, we will be coming out with more such high-quality projects in Matadakani and Bondel and also in Mysore and Bangalore. We build the best and we will continue to serve the customer with unflagging dedication for a long time to come.”

