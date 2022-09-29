IN-LAND BUILDERS to launch premier residential project INLAND BUENOS AIRES at Bendoor

Mangaluru: Every family needs shelter, and people work hard most of their lives towards acquiring the home of their dreams.

And in the mission to fulfil people’s dreams, the IN-LAND Group, one of Karnataka’s premier builders have been delivering beautiful homes, year after year, for the last 36 years. The Group’s residential projects have ranged from affordable apartments to luxury dwellings in the heart of the city, in Mangalore and Bangalore.

INLAND BUENOS AIRES is the latest such offering from this highly trusted builder for which the Foundation Laying Ceremony will be held on Friday, 30th September 2022 at the site in Lobo Lane, Bendoor, Mangalore.

A modern, 4-storey building, Inland Buenos Aires will offer 36 apartments of 2 and 3bhk sizes ranging from 1540 sqft in 3bhk and 945 sqft to 1195 sqft in 2bhk. The compact nature of the project is sure to be a major attraction to people who value their privacy and prefer to live in Societies with close-knit families rather than huge, noisy towers with hundreds of apartments.

Located on Lobo Lane in Bendoor, opposite St Sebastian’s Church and St Agnes, Inland Buenos Aires is a residential project, conceived as the ideal home for every family looking for proximity to the best facilities in the city. These beautiful apartments offer the best of both worlds: instant access to premier schools, shopping centres, places of worship and transport options on the one hand as well as the quiet serenity of an upper-class residential locale, on the other. Just 250 meters from St Agnes School/College and 2.0 km from St Aloysius College, the building will also be within walking distance of the Kadri Market. Places of worship such as St Sebastian’s Church (300 meters) and Kadri Temple (1 km) are also easily accessible. Premier medical facilities such as SCS Hospital, Colasco Hospital, City Hospital, Tejasvini Hospital, Vijaya Nursing Home and Fr Muller’s Hospital are within a radius of 1 km from Inland Buenos Aires. The leafy green environment of Lobo Lane, on which the project is situated, is a soothing balm to the soul and also provides a pollution-free atmosphere for a relaxed lifestyle for the entire family.

The project has all modern amenities, including Automated Elevators, Gymnasium & Yoga Space, Spacious Lobby, Reticulated Gas Connection, Children’s Play Area, Generator Back-up, CCTV-based 24-hour Security, Intercom Provision and Dedicated Car Parking. The project will utilize high quality construction materials including Laterite walls, Double coat exterior plastering, Anti-fungal exterior emulsion paint, Melamine-polished main door, Vitrified floor tiles, UPVC/Aluminum windows with sliding shutters and Modular Switches.

IN-LAND promises to deliver the completed project in the shortest possible time using the latest construction technologies and management practices.

Says Siraj Ahamed, Chairman and Managing Director of the IN-LAND Group, “This project is already receiving tremendous response and it is likely that the majority of apartments will get booked soon after launch. We are heartened by the trust customers have in the IN-LAND name, but we are not surprised, because this trust is the fruit of 36 years of hard work that we have put in to deliver high-quality residential and commercial buildings not just in Mangalore but also in Bangalore, Puttur and Ullal. We have always strived to select the best locations and deployed skilled architects and engineers to design and execute our projects. The result is landmark buildings that speak our name and that are loved by customers. Shortly, we will be coming out with more such high-quality projects in Matadakani and Bondel and also in Mysore and Bangalore. We build the best and we will continue to serve the customer with unflagging dedication for a long time to come.”

The Foundation-stone laying ceremony will be held on Friday, 30th September 2022 at 9:30 am at the site.

In-land Builders Website: www.inlandbuilders.net

3 rd Floor, Inland Ornate Email: info@inlandbuilders.net

Nav Bharat Circle Phones: 9972089099, 9972014055

Mangalore 575 001

Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of ‘INLAND Buenos Aires’

