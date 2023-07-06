IN-LAND Launches Residential Project ‘INLAND ASCOTT’ at Bondel

Mangaluru: IN-LAND Group launched its global standards project, a true MARK OF STATUS, the “INLAND ASCOTT” for the discerning Mangalorean at Bondel here on July 6.

Giridhar Bhat performed the Bhoomi Puja. Parish Priest of Bondel Church Fr Andrew D’Souza blessed the Construction site and Janab Qamil Saqafi performed the Dua.

Chairman of IN-LAND group, Siraj Ahamed, Executive Directors Wahab and Meraj Yusuf, MUDA Commissioner Mansoor Ali, Chairman SCDCC Bank Rajendra Kumar, Land Owners Gunasheel and Sahana, Giridhar Bhat and Fr Andrew D’Souza released the brochure of the project on the occasion.

Ullas, Marketing & Sales Manager and RERA Compliance briefed on the project ‘IN-LAND ASCOTT’ and said, “INLAND ASCOTT” is designed by a reputed architect and is located right next to St Lawrence Church Bondel, on Airport Road. “INLAND ASCOTT” is designed to give you the special address that denotes your success and standing in society. The residential building will consist of 78 meticulously designed apartments located on eleven floors in a beautifully modern structure. The colour theme of the building will be a warm golden brown inter-spliced with steel blue grey. The ground will consist of premium commercial spaces and the first floor will house a full-fledged clubhouse for the residents. Open spaces on the ground floor will be embellished with fine landscaping. Ample car parking spaces will be housed at the basement level and a separate entrance gate for the residential building will lead to a tastefully designed lobby”.

Ullas further said, “Inland Ascott” is a premium offering for the truly refined and status-conscious homebuyer. It is well said that where you stay defines who you are. “INLAND ASCOTT” will be an exclusive home for the crème de la crème of Mangalore society. If you are a successful professional, NRI, businessman or just a person of great taste and refinement, “INLAND ASCOTT” is for you.”

“As a special gesture from IN-LAND for the launch of this exclusive project, a pre-launch price is offered for the first few select customers and this offer is valid up to July 31, 2023. Serious buyers are advised to take advantage of this offer which will strictly be a one-time opportunity to buy an apartment of this high quality at a very attractive price”.

For Sales Enquiries: 9972089099, 9972014055, 9880138015

E-mail: mktg.mlr@inlandbuilders.net

Website: www.inlandbuilders.net

