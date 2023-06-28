IN-LAND to Launch Residential Project INLAND ASCOTT at Bondel on July 6

IN-LAND TO LAUNCH RESIDENTIAL PROJECT OF GLOBAL STANDARDS “INLAND ASCOTT” NEAR BONDEL CHURCH, AIRPORT ROAD, MANGALORE ON 6TH JULY (THURSDAY)

Mangaluru: Status is that invaluable quality that defines who you are to the world. What you do, who you know and where you live are all facets of your status. The IN-LAND Group is all set to launch a project of global standards that will be a true MARK OF STATUS for the discerning Mangalorean.

INLAND ASCOTT is designed by a reputed architect and is located right next to St Lawrence Church Bondel, on Airport Road. It is designed to give you the special address that denotes your success and standing in society. The residential building will consist of 78 meticulously designed apartments located on eleven floors in a beautifully modern structure. The colour theme of the building will be a warm golden brown inter-spliced with steel blue grey. The ground will consist of premium commercial spaces and the first floor will house a full-fledged clubhouse for the residents. Open spaces on the ground floor will be embellished with fine landscaping. Ample car parking spaces will be housed at the basement level and a separate entrance gate for the residential building will lead to a tastefully designed lobby.

Two sophisticated elevators will lead to the apartments which will be accessed through a wide corridor of high-quality flooring. A choice of 2, 3 and 4bhk apartments will be available in sizes of 1265, 1320, 1340, 1345 and 1380 (2bhk); 1640, 1645, 1690 and 1810 (3bhk) and 3555 (4bhk). The apartments will be fitted out with plumbing, electrical and woodwork of the finest quality. Residents will enjoy a truly modern home with convenient access points for intercom, air-conditioning, electrical appliances and television. The apartments will be vaastu compliant, well-ventilated and adequately lighted.

A lot of attention has been paid to the design of the clubhouse on the first floor. In addition to a fully equipped gymnasium and children’s play area, there will also be an indoor sports arena for table tennis, carom, and other board games. The spa will house a massage and steam room and for the fitness-minded, a separate yoga space has been provided. A lounge and library will provide adequate room for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Siraj Ahamed, Chairman and Managing Director of the IN-LAND Group says, “Inland Ascott is a premium offering for the truly refined and status-conscious homebuyer. It is well said that where you stay defines who you are. Inland Ascott will be an exclusive home for the crème de la crème of Mangalore society. If you are a successful professional, NRI, businessman or just a person of great taste and refinement, Inland Ascott is for you.”

“As a special gesture from our side for the launch of this exclusive project, we will be giving a pre-launch price which will be offered for the first few select customers and will be valid up to July 31, 2023. Serious buyers would be well advised to take advantage of this offer which will strictly be a one-time opportunity to buy an apartment of this high quality at a very attractive price,” he said.

The location of the project right next to St Lawrence Church Bondel is sure to be a major attraction to the parishioners of the Church as well as Catholics from other parts of the city. There are also two fine schools within walking distance of the project and Mount Carmel School is less than two kilometres away. Mahamayee Temple, a sacred abode of the GSB community is within a radius of 1 km. The project is situated on the main Airport road which is a major transport route to Bejai and Kadri. Well-known supermarkets and electronic showrooms are located in the area.

IN-LAND is a household name in Karnataka with 48 completed and ongoing projects spread across Mangalore, Bangalore, Puttur and Ullal. The group has completed the construction of 24 lakh square feet of commercial and residential spaces and is soon launching more new projects in Mannagudda (Mangalore), Yelahanka New Town (Bangalore) and Hindkal (Mysore). IN-LAND is a byword for honest dealings, quality construction and on-time delivery. Its loyal base of customers is increasing every year as people opt to buy quality homes and shops from a trusted builder.

Inland Ascott has already received its RERA registration. The foundation stone laying ceremony will be conducted at the site on 6th July 2023 (Thursday).

For Sales Enquiries: 9972089099, 9972014055, 9880138015

E-mail: mktg.mlr@inlandbuilders.net

Website: www.inlandbuilders.net

