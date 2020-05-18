Spread the love



















In Lockdown 4, Karnataka Bans Entry Of People From 4 States Till May 31

Bengaluru: Karnataka has banned entry of people from four states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala – till May 31, a day after the centre said that the movement of passengers would be allowed only with mutual consent between the states. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India.

The southern state today also decided to lift several lockdown restrictions even as it saw the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 84 new patients, which brings the total to 1,231 cases.

After a meeting with his ministers and senior officials over the central government’s latest guidelines on extension of coronavirus lockdown to May 31, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa this afternoon said all the government buses would also be allowed to run, except in containment and red zones. Only 30 passengers would be allowed in the buses to ensure social distancing.

Cab aggregators – Ola and Uber – would also be allowed to run taxis from tomorrow.

A 14-day quarantine would remain mandatory for all the domestic and international passengers.

Karnataka would be under a “total lockdown” on Sundays, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said, adding that only essential services will be allowed.

“Parks will be opened from tomorrow,” he said. “The state government will follow all the lockdown guidelines announced by the central government,” he further shared.

