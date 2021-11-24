In novel protest, group urinates in Gadag municipal office demanding repairs of public toilets

Gadag: The Gadag Betageri Municipal Council office in Karnataka witnessed a strange protest on Tuesday morning when around 15 members of the Sri Rama Sene urinated on the premises demanding repairs of public toilets in the town.

The protesters had warned a week ago in a memorandum to the GBMC that will take up the protest by urinating at the office premises if the demands were not met. On Tuesday morning, they entered the premises and urinated in different parts of the office.

Police officials rushed to the spot and but were unable to stop them. The group warned officials that if the toilets are not repaired in 8-10 days, they will repeat the same protest in the Municipal Council office and DC’s office.

Sri Rama Sene Dharwad and Gadag convener Raju Khanappanavar said there are hardly any usable public toilets in Gadag. “The officials ignored our request. Hence we had no choice but to resort to this protest,” he said.

GBMC Commissioner Guru Prasad said he is aware of the protest and will look into the demands.

An executive engineer from the Municipal Council said, “When we reached the office, they had already protested. We have also told them that there are good toilets near Rotary Circle, Tilak Park, Rachoteshwar temple and other places. There are some that need to be repaired and we will start the work in one or two days. We have brought this issue to the notice of higher officials and are waiting for their reaction.”