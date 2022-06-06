In setback to opponents, NNPG gets backing of ‘Nagas of Arunachal’



New Delhi/Dimapur: The Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) leaders are jubilant, but the refrain is for caution.

They see the development as a mild setback to the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) at this critical juncture of Naga peace talks as Nagas of Arunachal Pradesh have decided to back the umbrella organisation led by N. Kitovi Zhimomi.

“It’s a jolt…The stake of NSCN-IM on their supposed supremacy over Naga Political solution received a big jolt,” says one source.

The Centre got an “encouragement” not to delay the signing of the final Peace pact…it has now no grounds to delay the accord, a source maintained.

Another source, pointing fingers towards the NDPP-led government in Nagaland, said: “All efforts of the ruling coalition to prolong the Agreement to get over with elections have now come a cropper and futile”.

A joint statement issued by NNPG and Tirap Changlang Longdeng People’s Forum, Tirap Changlang Longdeng Women Association and Tirap Changlang Longdeng Students’ Federation says a joint meeting was held on Saturday, June 4, and the Arunachal Nagas have decided to urge the NNPG to usher an ‘honourable and acceptable political solution”.

“The clarity and transparency on the political and administrative aspects” were also “acknowledged”, the statement said.

The statement is signed among others by Zhimomi, Convener, NNPG and Naga leaders from Arunachal Pradesh including N. Changmi, Tuplam Kitnya, and (Mrs) Sengtung Rangsia.

The NNPG insiders say earlier Zeliangrong Baudi of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland had endorsed the Settled (Agreed) Position between GoI and Working Committee, NNPGs.

Within Nagaland, the much respected Nagaland Gaon Burrah Federation, 14 Tribal Bodies, Central Nagaland Tribal Council (of Aos, Semas and Lothas) and Nagaland Tribal Council had also urged the Centre to sign the agreement on “whatsoever concluded as on October 31, 2019”.

This development has perhaps made things inch much ahead amid continuous ‘objections’ to a final agreement by the NSCN-IM on the ground that for it Flag and a separate Constitution are must.

The Centre has categorically rejected the demand. Sources said in fact Union Home

Minister Amit Shah has personally urged Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and seasoned veteran S.C. Jamir to explain to the Naga people that it would be impossible for the centre to negotiate on the issues of flag and Constitution.

Sources close to NNPG have said that as reports of the Pan Naga Hoho and the real intent (as reported by IANS) came to light, the intent of NSCN-IM stands “exposed”.

“They want to impose military dictatorship, Nagas now feel deceived,” the source said.

The reference is to the reports that the Pan Naga Hoho as proposed by NSCN-IM, claims that ‘Chairman’ would be the most powerful authority who can suspend a death sentence issued by a court of law and who shall become the executive head as well the Supreme Commander of Nagalim.

Sources have cautioned that such a move is totally “dictatorial and for one-man rule”.

“If things are accepted as it is, the Chairman of the proposed Pan Naga Hoho will become as powerful as Xi Jinping in China or Russian ruler Vladimir Putin,” a source told IANS.