Spread the love



















In Spite of Union Govt making FASTag Mandatory, Locals Demand to STOP Toll Collection at Surathkal Booth

Mangaluru: With the Union government making FASTag mandatory across the nation from February 15 midnight, statistics from four toll plazas in Talapady, Brahmarakotlu, Surathkal, Hejmady and Sasthan show compliance in nearly 70% of the vehicles. Vehicles without FASTag will have to pay a penalty, double the actual amount, and they also will have to register for the electronic toll paying prepaid accounts. Shishu Mohan, project director, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Mangaluru, speaking to the media said that all lanes of toll plazas will be converted into FASTag lanes from midnight.

He added “On an average more than 70% vehicles reaching toll gates are fitted with FASTag. All lanes in the toll plazas on NHs will be declared as FASTag lanes from midnight. There will be no cash payment and they must obtain FASTag from that particular location immediately. If the vehicle’s FASTag has no balance in the wallet, then they should recharge immediately,”.

However, regarding the Surathkal toll gate, where local residents/Citizens of Mangaluru have been demanding extension of exemption from toll payment, Mohan said, “Making FASTag mandatory is a direction of the PMO. It is up to the people to obey the direction of PMO. Moreover, local people have a provision of availing monthly FASTag by paying just Rs 275 per month.” But the locals are not heeding to this option, instead they want the Surathkal toll booth stop collecting toll or remove it.

Meanwhile, Navayuga Udupi Tollway Private Limited (NUTPL) also is geared up to convert all the lanes into FASTag lanes. Shivaprasad Rai, manager for NUTPL’s toll gates at Talapady, Hejmady and Sasthan, said that one lane each from both sides will remain open all the toll plazas till midnight and from Tuesday all vehicles will be allowed to enter only with FASTag. It is learnt that there are counters at all the toll gates for the convenience of people to get FASTag instantly. They may register for the FASTag by producing the vehicle registration certification and another valid identity card. They will have to pay double the amount if they enter the FASTag lane without FASTag from Tuesday. While more than 70% of the vehicles reach Hejmady and Sasthan toll gates with FASTag at present, the percentage is about 60 at Talapady.

On the other hand, opposing the new mode of toll collection, members of the Action Committee Against Surathkal Toll Gate have warned that they will protest and stop the toll collection at Surathkal if FASTag is made mandatory for local vehicles at Surathkal from Tuesday. Committee convener Muneer Katipalla said that the government has not responded to the demand of extending the exemption allowed for vehicles registered with Udupi and Mangaluru RTOs at the Surathakal toll gate. “We will hold a protest if the exemption is not extended,” he added.

Apart from that, this morning ( 16 February) the Action Committee members/Citizens of Mangaluru, namely- Yatish Baikampady: Mahabala Rai, Dinakar Mithrapatna, Aloysius Monteiro, Prashant Kanchan, M G Ramachandra, Harush Aithal, and Arjun Mascarenhas met MP Nalin Kumar Kateel at his office in Mangaluru and submitted a memorandum, addressed to Union Minister of Road Transport Nithin Gadkari, which stated the following contents :

Dear Sir,

Representation to immediately stop illegal collection of toll at NITK, Surathkal, on NH. 66, Mangaluru

Further to the recommendation made by our Honorable MP Shri Naleen Kumar Kateel regarding discontinuing of collection of Toll for vehicles at the Toll Plaza located at NITK, Surathkal, Mangalore, we request you to pass the necessary order to that effect without making any further delay. We wish to bring to your kind notice that this toll gate is located within the limits of the corporation of the City of Mangaluru, moreover there is one more Toll Gate at Hejamady which is less than 15 KMS north of the abovementioned Surathkal Toll gate.

Two toll gates within a distance of 15 Kms for whatever reasons is against all tenets of natural justice and causing great hardship and burden to not only the employees and citizen who have been commuting to and fro to various locations within the city Mangalore since generations but also to self-employed people living in the city who operate small commercial vehicles to eke out a living in these difficult times. With the steep increase in fuel prices day by day people are struggling to make a normal living and these kinds of illegal tolls are beyond their means.

We the citizens of this City demand the following:

1. Cancellation of illegal Toll at NITK, Surathkal, Mangaluru

2. Money collected all these years by NH at this illegal Toll to be deposited back to Mangalore City Corporation for development of Service Roads and proper lighting all along the NH that passes through the City.

3. Dismiss the corrupt officials responsible for misleading the department and tendering the collection of Toll at NITK

Please take action on above demands and help the citizens of Mangaluru to restore normalcy.



