In the wake of Protests, DC Lifts Curbs on Travelers entering DK from Kerala

Mangaluru: : In the wake of protests from daily commuters, and by members of AIYF and DYFI, youth wings of CPI and CPI(M) respectively, at Talapady on Tuesday, the Dakshina Kannada District Administration has temporarily shelved the plan of allowing only those with negative Covid-19 RT-PCR reports to enter Karnataka from Kerala through four designated checkposts. Protesters from Kasaragod had blocked the national highway demanding Dakshina Kannada withdraw the order restricting interstate movement. ( After Chaos & Confusions Now PROTESTS at Talapady Border Over Screening of Travelers entering DK )

Later in the day on Tuesday, Commuters, including professionals, employees of various firms and students were permitted to enter without an RT-PCR negative certificate, but the district administration plans to implement the negative certificates order within three days. The curbs are aimed at limiting infections spreading from Kerala to Karnataka. Dr KV Rajendra, District Deputy Commissioner, said health department teams will visit educational institutions and collect samples of students for RT-PCR tests. (Confusion & Chaos near Talapady Interstate Border as Screening Starts for Travelers entering DK )



It is learnt that the District Administration will send teams to all educational institutions which have students from Kerala on the rolls, otherwise it will be difficult for students to visit hospitals each time they have to be tested, so our health teams will set up camps on campuses. As per DC the administration has been lenient with daily commuters, but also admitted that it would be “very difficult” to implement the rule. “We allowed students, emergency vehicles and those who are working on daily wages without restrictions. No matter when we enforce the rule, there will be resistance.” said DC.

“Testing is insufficient in both districts [Kasaragod and Dakshina Kannada]. It is very difficult to strictly enforce restrictions on the border since we have opened everything as per unlock guidelines.” added DC. District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bairy has said that RTPCR test centres will remain open for commuters at four interstate checkposts. “We relaxed the rule so that students and people working in Dakshina Kannada should not suffer. However, they will have to furnish a negative RT-PCR report after three days. The SMS received after giving swabs for the RT-PCR test is sufficient to enter the district.” said DHO.



