Inaction by NHAI, MCC to Build Two Cross Drains at Pumpwell Circle for Easy Flow of Storm-Water

Inaction by National Highway authority of India (NHAI), Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to build two Cross Drains at Pumpwell Circle for Easy Flow of Storm-Water

Mangaluru: As they say “Better Late Than Never”, finally Mangaluru city Corporation has come up with an idea to build two cross drains at the Kankanady Pumpwell Circle to facilitate easy flow into storm-water drains. During heavy rains the area around Kankanady Pumpwell/Flyover gets flooded and it has been a nightmare for motorists to wade through the stranded knee-high storm-water. Recently Project Director of National HIghways Authority of India (NHAI) in Mangaluru, Shishu Mohan, during a meeting chaired by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had brushed aside water-logging as a mere mere creation of the media, even as Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra announced a joint team of officials from the NHAI, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). and other urban local bodies to address water logging issues at important junctions along NH 66. Shishu Mohan’s remarks were nothing but CRAP!

“Small water puddles were projected in a big way by the media,” said Sishu Mohan, adding heavy rain increases the underground water table at Pumpwell hindering traffic movement. He further said some portion of the stormwater drain near Karnataka Bank head office was encroached upon, hindering the free flow of rainwater. MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said it was the first time NHAI has brought up this issue. Dr. Rajendra asked NHAI to work with MCC and city police in clearing the encroachment. Dr. Rajendra said it was the responsibility of the NHAI to maintain highways passing through the city in a proper shape. It should work with MCC and other urban local bodies to address water logging issues on the NH, more so, at Thokkottu, Pumpwell and Kottara Chowki Junctions.

Dr. Rajendra pointed that motorists were facing hardship to drive through Pumpwell Flyover in the night in the absence of streetlights. Mohan said a legal dispute was preventing NHAI concessionaire Navayuga Udupi Tollway Private Limited from switching on the lights, and had asked the State government to bear the cost of power of the streetlights. Now, with NHAI remaining indifferent to flooding at Pumpwell Circle on NH 66, the MCC has taken up work to build two cross drains to remove rainwater that accumulates in that area. MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar speaking to the media said, “We wrote to NHAI to take this (building cross drains) up. Since we didn’t have any response, the Corporation has taken it up to avoid public inconvenience”.

The work started last Saturday, and will be completed within a few days, it is learnt. Akshy Sridhar further said, “Concrete drains with precast slabs are being constructed on both sides of Pumpwell Circle to drain rainwater and to avoid water stagnation. Perforated plates would be fixed atop the drains for speedy dispersal of water”. The Project Director had also spoken about clogging in the nearby major storm-water drain, which actually falls within the scope of the four-lane highway and the flyover. MCC has also taken up work to remove silt from the drain near the flyover again.

MCC Executive Engineer S Ravishankar speaking to media said, “Two cross drains, one on the City side and the other on Padil/Pumpwell side, will be constructed to drain rainwater. Due to heavy rains during the past few days has affected the work a little bit. The drains, covered by heavy duty perforated sheets, will open into the storm-water drain on the left side of the flyover”. Meanwhile, MCC Commissioner has instructed the Engineering Department to seek reimbursement of the cost incurred in constructing the drains from NHAI.

