Inaugurated & Closed! Rs 12.3 Crore Urwa Market Complex Still Not Operational

Inaugurated & Closed! Rs 12.3 Crore Urwa Market Complex inaugurated on 17 January 2019 Still Not Operational even after three years.

Mangaluru: The new Urwa Market Complex built at a whopping cost of Rs 12.3 crore, which was inaugurated on 17 January 2019, has remained closed due to technical reasons. The then district minister B Ramanath Rai, had laid the foundation stone for the market complex in 2016, and then urban development minister U T Khader inaugurated it on January 27, 2019, weeks before the declaration of the Lok Sabha election.

The Urwa Market is also one among the other two markets which were inaugurated and remained closed after that- they are Kavoor Market inaugurated in February 2019 and CLOSED thereafter, and Alake Market inaugurated in October 2020 and CLOSED thereafter. Presently the brand new Market is in a pathetic condition, with the car parking and the lower basement getting flooded, up to over the knee level water during heavy rains. No doubt with this stranded water at various parts of the lower portion of this Market complex will give scope for breeding of larvae into mosquitoes, thereby spreading the Dengue and Malaria diseases.

The three-storey market complex spread over 84,891 sq ft, with 122 stalls and a parking lot, was built by the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) at Urwa, after vacating all vendors. However, the market complex could not be made functional, due to confusion regarding its operation and maintenance. The MCC is now waiting for a government clearance to take over the market complex from the MUDA.

VENDORS STILL CONTINUE DOING BUSINESS AT THE MAKESHIFT MARKET YARD

To facilitate its construction, all vendors who were conducting business in the old market, were shifted to a makeshift market yard in 2016, and as of today they are still doing business in the makeshift market yard- and many are not willing to move into the new market complex due to high rent and exorbitant deposit. All vendors, who were conducting business at the location, were shifted to a temporary market yard, when the project was taken up in December 2016.

The idea was to provide space for fish outlets and stalls for mutton, vegetables, fruits, flowers, canteen, and premises for other business establishments, in the new market complex. The new complex also has provisions to accommodate offices. Right now a couple of government run offices are functioning in the market complex.

As per MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar “To end confusion regarding the operation and maintenance of the new market complex, the MCC has sent a proposal to the government. The Urwa market complex will be taken over by the MCC, from MUDA’s possession. The council of the city corporation has already adopted a resolution in this regard. We have sent a proposal, seeking a nod from the government, to take over the market. Once the government approves our proposal, the market will be opened,” .

