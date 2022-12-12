Inauguration and blessing of Clare Sadan Senior Citizen Home, Kulshekar

Mangaluru: Clare Sadan Senior Citizen Home at Kulshekar was blessed by Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore and inaugurated by Rev. Sr Milly Fernandes, Superior General, Sr Clara Menezes Provincial Superior, Mr Thomas and Helen D’Silva the donors of land.

Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha presided over the solemn inaugural thanksgiving Eucharistic Celebration and 4 priests and deacons concelebrated, Bishop preached a meaningful homily on this occasion. The senior citizens are to be taken good care of in the evenings of their life. On this occasion, Bishop appreciated the Ursuline Franciscan Sisters for their yeomen service rendered in many places and all have regard for the sisters. The newly built chapel and premises of the senior citizens’ home were blessed by the Bishop and concelebrants. Rev Fr Vijay Machado helped to participate meaningfully in the liturgy.

Thereafter the felicitation programme commenced with lighting the lamp and a hymn to St Clare the patroness of the convent. Sr Saritha Dsouza the Superior of the convent welcomed the dignitaries on and off the dias and all the invitees. Rev Sr Clara Menezes Provincial Superior of Mangalore Province unveiled the plaque. Mr Thomas and Mrs Helen Dsilva were honoured and felicitated for their generous contribution of 23 cents of land to build the Senior Citizen Home. Rev Sr Clara Menezes read and presented the words of Honour. On this occasion, Sr Lenita a member of the convent was felicitated and honoured on her platinum Birthday. Her family members were present on this occasion.

Very Rev Sr Milly Fernandes, Superior General in her presidential address said quoting the story of Alexander what he said before his death that “What you do for yourself dies with you when you leave this world. What you do for others lives on forever”. Mrs Helen and Mr Thomas did the same. They have shared whatever they have generously with others, especially with us Ursulines of Mangalore Province. Their memory will linger here in this place. She also acknowledged and thanked all those who have worked since 2014 till today. She thanked the Provincial Superiors Sr Lenita D’Souza, Sr Rita Vas and Sr Clara Menezes, Coordinators of temporal goods Srs Trecilla D’Mello, Susheela Monteiro, the in-charge Srs Leena Rodrigues, Saritha Dsouza and the Engineers, contractors and the Labourers. She specially thanked Mrs Helen and Mr Thomas the donors of the land, Contractor Mr Divakar and all the workers who worked for the building were honoured on this occasion by giving the memento.

Rev Fr Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest of Cordel, Mr Thomas and Mrs Helen Dsilva, Sr Lenita D’Souza, Her Sister Mrs Christian, and Sr Saritha D’Souza the Superior were on the dais. Councillors General, Provincial Councilors, Priests, Sisters, parishioners and neighbours were present for the same. A delicious meal was served to all who attended the programme. Sr Lenita D Souza proposed the vote of thanks. Sr Cicilia Crasta compeered the whole programme systematically.