Inauguration and blessing of the Diocesan Pastoral Centre ‘SANNIDHI’

Shivamogga: A long pending dream of the diocese of Shivamogga was realised today with the inauguration and blessing of the new pastoral Centre on 12 October 2021. It was blessed by Most Rev Dr Peter Machado the Arch Bishop of Bangalore in the august presence of regional bishops of Karnataka and Provincial Sisters of various Congregations, guest priests, Nuns, Diocesan clergy and lay representatives from the parishes. Most Rev. Dr Lawrence Mukkuzhy of Belthangady Diocese in his preaching explained the role and the efficacy of a Shepherd and pastoring. He said Pastoral Centre in a diocese meets the needs of shepherding the flocks.

The Arch Bishop Most Rev Dr Peter Machado in his address said the Pastoral Centre in a diocese has 4 roles to play 1. Consultation2. Empowerment 3. Development and 4. Faith formation. He then Congratulated the Bishop of Shivamogga and the clergy for the wonderful job in realizing the project.

Most Rev Dr Francis Serrao SJ the Bishop of Shivamogga thanked all who worked strenuously over the years ever since the erection of the diocese who dreamt and realised this project to come to reality. He gratefully remembered the far-sighted vision of previous prelates Most Rev. Dr Ignatius Pinto and Most Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo. The Architect, Engineers, Contractors and workers were felicitated. The bishop gratefully remembered all the generous donors.

The New director of the centre released a brochure regarding the facilities available in the centre. On the occasion of the event, a souvenir was released. The programme ended with a meal.

By Fr Ronald Veigas at Shivamogga

