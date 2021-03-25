Spread the love



















Inauguration & Blessing of the Renovated Fr Muller Homeopathic Medical College Auditorium

Mangaluru: The inauguration and blessing of the Renovated Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College Auditorium took place on 25 March 2021. Rev. Msgr. Maxim Lawrence Noronha, Vicar General, Diocese of Mangaluru and Vice President, Father Muller Charitable Institutions marked the inauguration of the revamped auditorium by ribbon- cutting. To invoke God’s blessings, Ms Santa and team sang the prayer song. Rev. Msgr. Maxim Lawrence Noronha performed the blessing ceremony with a prayer service. Rev. Msgr. Maxim Lawrence Noronha, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions & Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H sprinkled holy water and blessed the premises.

As a token of gratitude, the engineers, contractors and designers were felicitated with a memento on this occasion. Later, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho and Rev. Msgr. Maxim Lawrence Noronha gave their messages. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Reshel Noronha, who had also compered the programme. The programme ended with the Institution Anthem.

The primary purpose of this renovation is to facilitate a better academic environment for the students of the College. Academic events such as seminars, conferences, symposia, CMEs, CEAs, ceremonies, meetings, conventions, programs, functions and other social gatherings can be conducted.

Facilities: fully Air-conditioned, 750 seating capacity, 100+ parking spaces, green rooms, spacious stage, artistic Sound system, Internet & Wifi connectivity, video surveillance, LCD projector, separate food serving area, power supply and backup etc.,

The auditorium will also be rented for conducting marriage celebrations, birthday parties, roce ceremonies, parties, functions, meetings, conferences, conventions, seminars, symposiums, CMEs, CEAs, and other gatherings. Hall will be rented on Weekdays/Sundays/Holidays.

