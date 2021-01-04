Spread the love



















Inauguration & Flag Hoisting of Infant Jesus Shrine Annual Feast 2021

Mangaluru: Infant Jesus feast inauguration was done on 4th January 2021. As a part of the preparation for the annual feast of Infant Jesus 2021, the nine days novena masses were inaugurated by hoisting the flag in premises of the church.

Fr. Pius James D’Souza OCD provincial KG province, Naveen D’Souza Corporator, Fr. Charles Serrao, Superior, Fr. Rovel D’Souza, Director of the Shrine, many priests, Carmelite brothers and faithful gathered for this function. Naveen D’Souza Corporator and Fr. Pius James hoisted the flag. “How nice to live as brothers and sisters“ is the theme of the year. Fr. Prakash D’Cunha broke the word of God and insisted that we are all children of One God. We need to forget the differences that we have between us and live like one family. Fr. Rovel D’Souza thanked the gathering.

Thus from 5th of January onwards nine days novena masses will start. Each day a total of nine masses will be celebrated. 14th, 15th, 16th of January will be the annual feast days of the year. Special prayers will be held for the control of the Covid-19 pandemic.