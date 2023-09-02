Inauguration of 2-Day ‘ICCPP 2023’ hosted KMC Dept of Pharmacology/MAHE Mangaluru

The Department of Pharmacology, Kasturba Medical College Mangaluru, Manipal Academy of Higher Education in collaboration with CANSEARCH Research Platform in Paediatric Oncology and Hematology, University of Geneva, Switzerland organised the Two-Day International Conference on Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacogenomics (ICCPP 2023)



Mangaluru: The Department of Pharmacology, Kasturba Medical College Mangaluru, Manipal Academy of Higher Education in collaboration with CANSEARCH Research Platform in Paediatric Oncology and Hematology, University of Geneva, Switzerland organised the International Conference on Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacogenomics (ICCPP 2023) on 31st August and 1st September 2023. The conference was conducted in a hybrid mode with over 150 delegates attending in person and 80 delegates virtually. ICCPP 2023 was the first of its kind in this region to enhance capacity building in the domain of pharmacogenomics. The theme of this conference was clinical pharmacology and pharmacogenomics for implementation of personalized medicine.

ICCPP 2023 also included hands-on pre-conference workshops on population/physiologically-based pharmacokinetic modelling, genotyping using real-time PCR instruments, and interpretation of exome sequencing data by experts. The event also served to bring all stakeholders i.e., pharmacologists, physicians, pharmacists, academic researchers, and industry experts together to be able to discuss and debate about the utility of genomics and sustaining research in this important field. The program also emphasizes the role of the pharmacologist in improving patient care by actively taking part and aiding physicians in optimized patient care.

Eminent speakers from this domain from various parts of the world i.e., Switzerland, France, Egypt, United States of America, Singapore, and India shared their experiences via lectures, debates, and panel discussions. The delegates also shared their research through poster presentations. The conference received generous support from CANSEARCH Foundation, Geneva; Leading House South Asia and Iran-ZHAW, Switzerland; KMC Hospitals; Department of Biotechnology, Government of India; Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India; Karnataka Bank; Rohan Corporation, Indus Health Plus Pvt Ltd; and ThermoFisher Scientific. This program was a follow-up event of the Indo-Swiss collaborative scientific exchange events supported by Swissnex in India in 2019 and 2022.

This conference offered a unique opportunity for faculty, postgraduates, researchers, PhD scholars, residents, and undergraduates to present their work, to learn, and interact with experts in the field of Pharmacogenomics. The inaugural programme was graced by Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Mangaluru Campus, Dr. Dilip Naik, joined by Dean of KMC, Mangaluru, Dr. B. Unnikrishnan; the Chief Guest who is a doyen in Pharmacology and a policy maker, Dr. Y K Gupta, President, AIIMS, Jammu; Dr. Chakradhar Rao,Dr. Chakradhar Rao, Head of Experimental Research, CANSearch Research platform of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology, University of Geneva, and the Program Director of ICCPP 2023. ; and Dr. Sheetal Ullal, Professor and Head, Dept. of Pharmacology, KMC Mangaluru, among others.

The programme began with a prayer by Ms. Smriti, followed by a welcome address by KMC Dean, Dr. B Unnikrishnan,who said, ” Indeed a great moment to have this conference on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of late Dr TMA Pai, the founder of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). The rapid advances occurring in the field of medicine have made personalized medicine more of a reality than before. Clinical pharmacology and Pharmacogenomics play a vital role in personalizing drug therapy. Yet, the field is nascent with huge research potential, especially in the Indian population with its large ethnic and racial diversity. This conference is an apt forum for learning from and engaging with eminent researchers in this field, both national and International. This event will surely foster fruitful scientific collaborations among the delegates and the acquired knowledge is disseminated to all the stakeholders, which will make the event truly successful”.

Following the inauguration of the Conference, Dr Sheetal Ullal, Professor and Head of Pharmacology, and Organizing Chairperson of ICCPP 2023, gave a brief overview of the conference. She added saying ” The theme of this conference “Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacogenomics for Implementation of Personalized Medicine ” has been chosen with an eye on the times to come when the emerging practice of medicine will be a norm. Though personalized medicine is already being practiced, it needs to be given more importance with the usage of additional tools that clinical pharmacology and pharmacogenomics offer in patient care. This is all the more true for the diverse Indian population for whom one size does not fit all. I am confident that this conference will help in reducing the bottlenecks in the implementation of personalized medicine in clinical practice, and the deliberations during the sessions will be helpful to all the participants in bringing out fruitful outcomes”.

Addressing the audience Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Dilip Naik said, ” The founder of MAHE, the late Dr TMA Pai was a self-made man whose desire to serve the people motivated him to find out ways and means to solve the prevailing illiteracy, ill-health, and poverty by providing education and healthcare. And on his 125th birth anniversary,KMC/MAHE Mangaluru is hosting this conference is note-worthy and I am proud of the KMC Pharmacology department at the helm of ICCPP 2023. With renowned speakers and experts who have been instrumental in driving pharmacogenomics forward, their deliberations during the conference will surely offer invaluable insights and perspectives that span from bench to bedside, and will also benefit the medical students while pursuing their academics. My humble request is that the organizers should arrange a bus tour from Mangaluru KMC campus to MAHE campus in Manipal, for the delegates, so that they will witness how a rocky hillside in Manipal has been transformed into an educational hub of International standards. I am positive that this conference and workshops will foster your academic and research progress”.

Following a brief address by Dr. Chakradhar Rao, the Head of Experimental Research, CANSearch Research platform of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology, University of Geneva, and the Program Director of ICCPP 2023, who has been a pillar of support in organizing this conference at every step, the conference souvenir was released by the dignitaries on the dais. Pharmacologist of international repute, a researcher par excellence and a policy maker, Professor Dr. Y. K. Gupta in insightful words complieneted MAHE for reaching greater heights in the educational sector. Dr. Ashok Shenoy, Professor, Pharmacology, and the Organizing Secretary of ICCPP 2023, delivered the vote of thanks, and the inaugural programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by S Stephen Rajasingh- a IV year MBBS Student at KMC, Mangaluru.

The conference was supported by ZHAW, CANSearch, Department of Biotechnology, Govt of India, Council of Scientific and Industrial Resch,ear Govt of India, KMC Hospitals, Karnataka Bank, Indus Health Plus, Thermo Fisher, Rohan City/Rohan Corporation, Mangaluru, among others. The scientific session of the day with a talk on “Role of clinical pharmacologist in personalized medicine by Prof. Dr. M. Jayanthi, Professor, Department of Pharmacology, JIPMER, Puducherry.

Next session with a talk virtually on “Impact of Pharmacogenomics on personalized medicine: The Past, Present and Future”, was by Prof. Urs A Meyer, Professor emeritus of Pharmacology, Biozentrum, University of Basel, Switzerland. The next talk on “Implementation of Pharmacogenetic testing in clinical practice: Lessons learnt from a limited and middle resource setting”, was by Dr. Mohamed Nagy, Pharmacy Director & Head of Personalized Medication Management, Children’s Cancer Hospital Egypt. Debate on the topic “Impact of Pharmacogenetics on clinical therapeutics: Is it more trouble than it’s worth?” was conducted by Dr. Gerard Marshall Raj and Dr. Rekha Priyadarshini, Assistant Professors, Department of Pharmacology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar, Hyderabad.

The debate was moderated by Dr. Chakradhar Rao, Head of Experimental Research, CANSearch Research platform of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology, University of Geneva, and Dr. Kesavan, Associate Professor, Pharmacology, JIPMER, Puducherry. On the second day of the conference, the ‘Implementation of Pharmacogenetic testing – Role of a clinical Pharmacologist/pharmacist. What do you need if you are ready? Lessons from St. Jude’s implementation program given virtually by Prof. Cyrine-Eliana Haidar, Clinical Pharmacogenomics Senior Program Manager, Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, USA. The next talk on “Cancer Pharmacogenomics: From Discovery to Implementation” was by Dr. Folefac Aminkeng, Professor (Assistant), Centre for Precision Health, Faculty of Medicine, National University of Singapore.

The next talk on “Pharmacovigilance and drug safety – Role of a Pharmacologist and other stakeholders”, was by Dr. Y K Gupta, President, AIIMS, Jammu, Talk on “Pharmacogenetic Variations in the Indian population”, by delivered by Dr. Vinod Scaria, Principal Scientist, CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), New-Delhi.

Panel discussion: SWOT analysis of practice of personalized medicine in clinical practice and its role in improving patient safety were handled by Dr. Chakrapani M, Professor, Department of Medicine Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore MAHE; Dr. Sheetal Kudtarkar, Project Scientist & laboratory In-charge Clinical research operations Department of Clinical pharmacology Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital; Dr. Harsha Prasad, Associate Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Kasturba Medical college, Mangalore, MAHE; Dr Anand Srinivasan, Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar; and Dr. Chakradhar Rao, University of Geneva, Switzerland. The session was moderated by Dr. Melvin George, Professor of Clinical Pharmacology, SRM Medical College Hospital, SRM University, Chennai. Sir completed his medical education including MD Pharmacology and DM Clinical Pharmacology from JIPMER, Pondicherry.

The next talk virtually on “Therapeutic drug monitoring role in improving precision in dosing”, was by Dr. Nicolas Widmer, Hospital pharmacist and clinical pharmacologist, The Universities of Lausanne and Geneva. Talk on “How pharmacokinetics can aid in personalized medicine: Focus on drug metabolizing enzymes”, by delivered virtually Prof. Youssef Daali, Head of Pharmacological and Toxicological Investigation Unit, Geneva University Hospitals; Faculty of Medicine, Geneva University, Switzerland. A short session on , “Leading House South Asia and Iran – instruments and opportunities”, was virtually given by Ms. Doris Hysek, ZHAW, Manager, Leading House South Asia & Iran, Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW).

The keynote closing remarks and the take home message were delivered by Dr. Sheetal Ullal, and Dr. Chakradhar Rao. Distribution of prizes for the Poster presentation (Pharmacogenomics Category and Clinical Pharmacology Category) were given during the closing ceremony. Thus ended the ICCPP 2023 successfully!

