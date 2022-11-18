Inauguration of Beautician Lab & Course at St Aloysius ITI

Mangaluru: On 16th November 2022 the Beautician course at St. Aloysius Industrial Training Institute was inaugurated. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ – Principal St Aloysius PUC, Mangaluru was the Chief Guest for the programme. Fr Dr Leo D’souza SJ – Former Director, Fr Cyril D’mello SJ – Secretary of Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society and Ms Ankitha Mascarenhas – Teaching faculty were the Guests of Honour for the programme. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ – Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru was the President for the programme. Fr John D’souza SJ, Director – St Aloysius ITI, Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Noel Lobo – Training Officer and Robin Vas – Convener of the Programme were present.

The well equipped Beautician Lab was inaugurated by Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ and was blessed by Rev Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ. The Lamp was lit by Dr Leo D’souza SJ along with the other dignitaries. The programme commenced by a prayer service which was led by the students of Leo Club. Robin Vas, Convener of the programme escorted the dignitaries to the dais. Director Fr John D’Souza SJ extended a cordial welcome to the gathering.

The Chief Guest addressing the gathering said, “It is a matter of great joy as we start up the beautician course which will benefit many students. Today’s education imparts specialised skills and knowledge which gives financial stability. All want to look good because it increases our self confidence. Congratulations for taking an initiative for beginning the beautician course and wish you all great success.”

Delivering the Presidential address, Fr Melwyn Pinto SJ said, “God has made everyone beautiful, we are expected to be presentable. We go to holy places with an open heart. Beauty is an art and it has to be mastered then it enhances your personality. When anyone sees you they must be comfortable. Beautician course is about the art of enhancing natural beauty and boosting the confidence of a person.”

Sharath – student of MMV trade proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Mrs. Padmavathi – JTO and Abu Shihab – student of MMV trade.