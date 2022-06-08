Inauguration of class XI in St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: It was a joyous moment for St Aloysius Gonzaga School as it inaugurated the first batch of Class XI for the Academic Year 2022-23 on 7th June 2022. During the inaugural function, the Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ while addressing the students, emphasized on holistic development and gave a call to have a balance with the academic development to reach their goals. He also highlighted that students have to be focused, compassionate and innovative in their thoughts. He appreciated all the teachers who had contributed their best for the inception of Class XI.

The Chief Guest of the program Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions said, “The students have to do more and think beyond their imagination to achieve their targets and to be happy”. He also appreciated the students for joining the first batch of Class XI in St Aloysius Gonzaga School and said that these students will be unique and remembered throughout as the first batch of Class XI.

On this occasion, an inter-religious prayer service was held to begin the year with Lord Almighty’s blessings. The lighting of the lamp was led by the Chief Guest Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, Vice-principal Ms Laurel Dsouza, Co-Ordinator Ms Deepa Karkada, teachers Ms Shruthi Kishore along with Ms Gianna Melosa Fernandes, student of Class XI. Ms Deepa Karkada welcomed the dignitaries, staff members and the students.

It was a proud moment for the students of Class XI to come forward onto the dais and introduce themselves. The teachers of Class XI who will be leading the path of success for Class XI students introduced themselves. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Tanuja and the programme was compered by Ms Shamitha Shetty.