Inauguration of IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Student Chapter at St Aloysius College



Mangaluru: The launch of the Student Green Chapter of IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) took place at St Aloysius College as a part of its Green Initiative, on 18 April at the Sanidhya Hall from 3 pm-4.30 pm. . IGBC is a part of CII-Godrej GBC which is actively involved in promoting the Green Building concept in India. The council is represented by stakeholders of the construction industry comprising Corporates, Government, Nodal agencies, Architects, Product manufacturers, Institutions etc. The vision of the council is to serve as a single point solution provider and be a key engine to facilitate all Green Building and Net Zero activities in India.

The program was launched by D B Mehta-the Chairman, IGBC Mangaluru Chapter by handing over the certificate to Rev. Dr Fr. Praveen Martis SJ, the principal of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. Mehta addressed the gathering about the need of Green Building, the importance of student participation in Green initiatives and the steps to take towards achieving a green campus and green society.

St Aloysius is one of the first among non-technical colleges to take initiative towards establishing a Student Chapter of IGBC. The principal of the college congratulated and appreciated the students for this venture. The steps already taken by the institute towards environment friendly campus and the efforts of persons behind making it possible were highlighted.

The members of the IGBC board presented the idea of a Green Building to the members present and discussed the possibilities of future events in the campus. 36 students from Eco Warriors and 17 students from We Care group participated in this event and gained knowledge about the new venture. 3 Faculty members from BSC and 1 staff member from Centre for Social Concern and 2 from Environment concern were present to support the initiative.

Members Present Offline were -Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal, St Aloysius College; D B Mehta, Chairman, IGBC Mangaluru Chapter; Miss Jennifer Mascarenhas, Dean for Extension Services; Glavin Rodrigues, Chief Coordinator for Centre for Environmental Concern; Miss Bindiya Shetty, Former Program Coordinator; and 53 students from different streams and 6 staff members

Members Present Online were- Dr Chandrashekar Hariharan, Senior Fellow, IGBC; Dr C Velan, Chairman, IGBC Green Foundation; Ms Sree Rekha, Counsellor, IGBC; Ms Vasumathi R Shetty, Chief Strategy Officer, NIS; and Sidhesh Kumar – Programme Coordinator