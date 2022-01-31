Inauguration of Medical Oxygen Generation Plant, at Zilla Panchayat Hospital-Sullia

Inauguration of Medical Oxygen Generation Plant,at Zilla Panchayath Hospital,Sullia, on 30.01.2022, donated by KIOCL Ltd., (a Govt. of India Enterprise).

Mangaluru: Under CSR activities of KIOCL Limited (A Govt. of India Enterprise), for the year 2021-22 and considering the Appeal of Deputy Commissioner, DK District, Mangalore, earlier, One higher capacity Medical Oxygen Generation Plant, was donated by the Company, at a cost of Rs.45.00 Lakhs approximately, for installation and commissioning at Zilla Panchayath Hospital, Sullia, for the health benefit of needy people of Sullia and nearby areas, particularly against COVID-19 Pandemic.

The inaugural function was held on 30.01.2022 at Zilla Panchayath Hospital, Sullia, at Hospital premises. S. Angara, Hon’ble Minister of State for Fisheries, Port & Inland Transport, Govt. of Karnataka, as Chief Guest of the function, inaugurated the commissioning of the Medical Oxygen Generation Plant, installed at the Hospital Annex, in the presence of T. Saminathan, CMD, KV Bhaskara Reddy, Director (P&P), KIOCL Ltd., and other senior KIOCL officials. The District Health Officer, Mangalore, Sullia Town Panchayat President, Doctors and staff of Zilla Panchayath Hospital, Sullia were also present on the occasion. After the inauguration of Oxygen Plant, the Minister, alongwith CMD and Director of KIOCL Ltd. as well as DHO, M’lore and others visited the Hospital In-patient Wards and distributed fruits and nutritious powder packets to In-patients admitted in the Hospital.

During the inaugural function, the hon’ble Minister expressed his gratitude, on behalf of citizens of Sullia area, to the management of KIOCL Ltd., for its whole-hearted support and cooperation, for providing a Medical oxygen generation Plant to Sullia area Hospital. He also wished the Plant fulfills the urgent needs of Oxygen supply to the needy patients in the Hospital and also to nearby areas, whenever needed, smoothly and satisfactorily. He thanked T. Saminathan, CMD, KIOCL Ltd., for organizing the inaugural function and also his presence on the occasion.

T. Saminathan, CMD, KIOCL Ltd.,briefed the various CSR activities being undertaken by the Company for the past many years in Karnataka State, particularly in Dakshina Kannada District areas and at Kudremukh areas and reiterated that the same support and cooperation will be continued in future, as a responsible Govt. of India Public Sector unit. He wished that the Oxygen Plant will definitely meet the urgent needs of Oxygen for Sullia area people, however, it should be properly operated and maintained on a regular basis,for its long life.