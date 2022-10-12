Inauguration of New Courses at Father Muller College of Allied Sciences

Mangaluru: The Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS) the youngest unit of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) held the inauguration of its new courses M.Sc. in Clinical Psychology, M.Sc. in Imaging Technology, B.Sc. in Optometry and the Inaugural of Physiotherapy and Allied Health Science Courses 2022-23 on 10th October 2022 at the Muller Mini Dine, Father Muller Convention Centre – Mangaluru.

The dignitaries and the new entrants were welcomed by the Dean, FMMC & In charge Dean of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS) Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza who also elaborated on the credentials of the Chief Guest Dr Aishwarya K C – Director of KVG Medical College and Hospital for the occasion. Dr Antony expressed words of appreciation and gratitude to the students and parents striking a chord that was appreciated. He highlighted that the institution is continuously dedicated to quality health care service to the community which is translated to its accreditation in NABH, NABL and NAAC. In addition to this, the institution has qualified faculty, resources and adequate exposure to train the new entrants.

The event was presided over by Rev.Fr Ajith B Menezes – Administrator, Father Muller Medical College with the Chief Guest of the program Dr Aishwarya K C – Director of KVG Medical College and Hospital, Professor & HOD, Department of Radiology, KVG – Sullia. Dr Aishwarya K C welcomed the students and parents to Tulunadu and thanked the parents for choosing Father Muller as their institution of choice for their wards. She highlighted the holistic and integrative approach that the students should inculcate towards treating patients.

In her address to the students, Dr Aishwarya K C focused on the importance of Allied Healthcare professionals in bridging the gap between patients and doctors. The service rendered by them brings clarity and helps patients with their comforting care which truly resonates with our motto “To heal and comfort”. She spoke on how empathy, ethics and compassion are some of the foundational characteristics that each student should learn and practice during their professional tenure.

The pandemic was a time the hospital and its staff stood with dignity comforting and caring for the sick without any distinction as a team. She urged the students to become leaders and to support one another during their college life. She concluded by saying that the students should use the four years to be a better version of themselves and to shine in spite of the hurdles they face. She ended her talk by saying that each one should contribute their wisdom and knowledge towards the betterment of the profession and society as a whole.

Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes emphasized the importance of discipline, determination and dedication which are vital attributes required to embark on their journey in Health Care professional courses. Struggles and challenges during college life are inevitable and in overcoming them, there is glory. He wished that each student develops holistically and be the future pallbearer of tomorrow. The students should imbibe the ethos of the institution i.e. “Heal and Comfort” with service and dedication.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, cordially welcomed the parents and students to the Father Muller family via a pre-recorded message. He highlighted that their children would get the best exposure to academic and extra-curricular activities in our institution. Health professional studies demand hard work and diligence and there is no shortcut towards success. He reiterated that success can be achieved by being steadfast in character which will ultimately lead to success.

The courses under the FMCOAHS are Hospital Administration (BHA/MHA), B.Sc. Courses: Medical Imaging Technology, Optometry, Radio-Therapy, Medical Laboratory Technology, Anesthesia and Operation Theatre Technology, Renal Dialysis Technology. M.Sc. Courses: Medical Laboratory Technology, M.Sc. in Clinical Psychology, M.Sc. in Imaging Technology, B.Sc. in Optometry. All the courses are affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru.

The courses which the students desire show that he institutions focus on infrastructural requirements and impetus for teaching excellence with the overall development of each student focusing on physical, mental and emotional health. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Shailaja Katti – Associate Professor, Department of Biochemistry & Course coordinator for FMCOAHS. The master of ceremony was Ajay Wilson Lobo – 2nd-year B.Sc. MLT. Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira – Assistant Administrator, FMMCH, Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais – Assistant Administrator, FMMCH, members of the management and governing committee, faculty, staff and students were present for the occasion.

