Inauguration of Palliative Care Centre and Launch of Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division website

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, has been catering Homoeopathic treatment to the patients since 1985. Over the years, the hospital has been functioning with Out-patient department, In-patient department, Yoga & naturopathy unit, Counseling, Physiotherapy, X-ray and laboratory services, with the recent inclusion of Covid Care Centre, Post-Covid Treatment Centre, Specialty Clinics, Online Consultation and Health Check-Up Schemes.

The Palliative care centre was inaugurated by lighting the lamp and unveiling the plaque at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital Deralakatte on January 1 st 2022 at 12 noon by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H Rev. Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, FMHMC&H, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC, Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC and Dr Girish Navada U

K, Medical Superintendent, FMHMCH were among the other dignitaries of the programme.

The programme commenced by invoking the blessings of the almighty through a meaningful prayer service.

The amenities and the facilities offered in the Palliative care centre were briefed by Dr Girish Navada U K, Medical Superintendent, FMHMCH.

With the motto ‘Care & Comfort’ the Palliative care centre will offer palliative therapy to patients with incurable diseases, life-limiting conditions such as terminal cases of cancer, end-stage renal failure, parkinsonism, stroke and provide relief from distressing symptoms through Homoeopathy, yoga, naturopathy and modern medicine. The main objective is to improve the quality of life of patients and family members and to provide physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychological comfort by qualified medical and nursing staff.

The Warehouse of Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division was inaugurated by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI at Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division, Deralakatte.

Following this, the formal programme was held in the college auditorium.

Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H welcomed the august gathering.

The most awaited Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division website was launched by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI.

The features of the website were demonstrated by Dr Sooraj K.V Assistant professor, Department of Medicine.

To mark the joyous beginning of the New Year, carols were sung by the students of Fr Muller Homoeopathic Medical College followed by the New Year cake cutting ceremony by the dignitaries.

The college annual magazine ‘Pioneer 2021’ which depicts all the academic and extracurricular activities of the college was released by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI.

Dr Sherlyn Paul, staff editor and Miss Santa Maria Fernandez magazine secretary along with the staff and student editorial board were instrumental in compiling ‘Pioneer 2021’.

The prizes were distributed to the winners of the competitions held in view of Pioneer 2021 by the Bishop.

The Director in his message congratulated the staff editor and the editorial board members of Pioneer 2021 for their contribution to the annual magazine by conducting various competitions and activities and creating a lively atmosphere on the college campus. He also motivated the students to uphold the ethos of the institution and carry forward the legacy of Fr Muller.

As a token of gratitude, a memento was presented by the Director to the Bishop.

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI in his presidential address congratulated the Administrator Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Assistant Administrator, Rev. Fr Rohan Dias FMHMC&H, and all the staff and students on being instrumental in initiating the establishment of a new warehouse for the Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division, a unique initiative to meet the need of the hour, the Palliative care centre at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital Deralakatte and the launch of Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division website, a distinctive enterprise easily accessible to the beneficiaries and the release of the annual college magazine Pioneer 2021.

The Bishop in his message focused on the significance of the Palliative care unit which is to treat the patient holistically through an integrated approach collaborating with Homoeopathy, Naturopathy, yoga and Modern medicine and also assisting them in spiritual renewal. He emphasized the fact that we are spiritual beings with human experience and though our external body is weakened through various trials our spirit renews each day and rejuvenates by enduring suffering. He also mentioned the mission of the doctor treating terminally ill patients is to fill in hope and give meaning to their life and a dignified way of living during the last days of their life.

The vote of thanks was proposed by the MCs. This was followed by the institution anthem. The MCs of the day were Dr Anusha G Sanil and Dr Nishal Preemal D’Souza.