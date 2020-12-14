Spread the love



















Inauguration of Peripheral OPDs & Post Covid Health Centre of FMHMC & H

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Deralakatte, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions is providing knowledge care, patient care and homoeopathic medical education for the last 34 years. In the event of extending its services to the community, new peripheral Centers have been started at Mudipu and Ullal. Post Covid facility will be started at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital shortly.

• Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Village Centre was inaugurated at St Joseph Vaz Church Premises at Mudipu on 13.12.2020 which will start functioning from 15.12.2020 on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9.00 to 12.30 pm. The programme was presided over by Rev. Fr Benjamin Pinto, Parish Priest, St Joseph Vaz Church. The Chief Guest was Shri Sheena Shetty, District Sanitation Ambassador, Balepuni Grama. Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital highlighted the various facilities available in the hospital and urged the public to avail the facilities.

Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College gave the welcome address. Dr Deepa Pais, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital briefed on the effectiveness of Homoeopathy and the scope in treating various diseases. Naveen D’Souza, Vice President & Dr Irene Veigas, Secretary of Parish Council, St. Joseph Vaz Church graced the occasion with their presence. Dr Shwetha Bhat, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine was the team leader for the camp.

• Ullal Primary Health Centre is a Father Muller Homeopathic speciality clinic in collaboration with the District AYUSH department at the community Health Centre, Ullal that has started functioning from December 1st 2020 on Wednesdays and Fridays between 9.00 AM and 4.00 PM.

• Post Covid treatment and facilities for the Covid 19 afflicted patients will be inaugurated at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital, Deralakatte shortly.

Objectives :

Ø To improve general immunity for post Covid afflicted persons or family.

Ø Post Covid care to children, elderly and those with co morbid conditions.

Ø Homoeopathic post covid treatment, Yoga based interventions and Meditation practices for psycho-social care.

Facilities available

Ø Consultation for post Covid assessment and analysis of the case

Ø Health Education for new normalcy

Ø Counseling for stress, Anxiety, phobia

Ø Physiotherapy, Yoga and Naturopathy treatment

Ø In patient Admission care

Ø AYUSH immune booster to vulnerable groups

It can be also noted that the Hospital has an outpatient department which functions from Monday to Saturday from 8.45 am to 4.30 pm having 2 medical units, a pediatric unit, surgery unit, OBG unit, and dermatology (except Tuesdays & Fridays) and psychiatry (Tuesdays & Fridays) unit as well.

Day care facilities are also available

There is also a physiotherapy unit and a separate yoga and naturopathy unit as well where the patients are treated according to their ailments the facilities include yoga sessions massage therapy, acupuncture, steam bath and hydrotherapy. The hospital is equipped with a clinical laboratory and an X-ray department.

The In-patient department functions on a regular basis with a general ward, semi-private ward and special ward as per the patient’s convenience.

The hospital also provides health card benefits for the general public.

There are 14 peripheral centres functioning on a regular basis in and around Mangaluru