Inauguration of Peripheral OPDs & Post Covid Health Centre

Mangaluru: Father Muller homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions has completed 34 years of glorious and meaningful existence as a pioneer institute in knowledge care, patient care and epitomizes the best of homoeopathic medical education and research.

The Hospital has an outpatient department which functions from Monday to Saturday from 8.45 am to 4.30 pm having 2 medical units, a pediatric unit, surgery unit, OBG unit, and dermatology (except Tuesdays & Fridays) and psychiatry (Tuesdays and Fridays) unit as well. Day care facilities are also available.

There is also a physiotherapy unit and a separate yoga and naturopathy unit as well where the patients are treated according to their ailments the facilities include yoga sessions massage therapy, acupuncture, steam bath and hydrotherapy. The hospital is equipped with a clinical laboratory and an X-ray department. The In-patient department functions on a regular basis with a general ward, semi private ward and special ward as per the patient’s convenience. The hospital also provides health card benefits for the general public. There are 14 peripheral centres functioning on a regular basis in and around Mangaluru.

We are pleased to inform you that we are starting 2 more peripheral centers.

One is at St Joseph Vaz church premises Mudipu which we will be inaugurating on the 13th December. The programme will be presided over by Rev Fr Benjamin Pinto , Parish Priest, St Joseph vaz The Chief Guest for the programme will be shri sheena shetty, District Sanitation Ambassador, Balepuni Grama. The centre will function from 15.12.2020 on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 12.30 pm

The other centre is the Father Muller Homeopathic speciality clinic in collaboration with the district Ayush department at the community Health Centre Ullal, which has started on December 1st 2020 which will function on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 4 pm

We are also happy to inform the opening of the post covid treatment and facilities for the covid 19 afflicted patients at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital, Deralakatte.

Objectives :

1. To improve general immunity for post covid afflicted persons or family.

2. Post covid care to children, elderly and those with co morbid conditions.

3. Homoeopathic post covid treatment, Yoga based interventions and Meditation practices for psycho-social care.

Facilities available :

Consultation for post covid assessment and analysis of the case

Health Education for new normalcy

Counseling for stress, Anxiety, phobia

Yoga and Naturopathy treatment

In patient Admission care

AYUSH immune booster to vulnerable groups