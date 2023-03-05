Inauguration of Redeveloped Kadri Park Road & Launch of 3 Smart City Projects on Sunday

Inauguration of Redeveloped Kadri Park Road costing around Rs 16.5 Crore & Launch/Foundation Stone Laying of Three Smart City Projects costing around Rs 214.31 Crore on Sunday, 5 March 2023

Mangaluru: Briefing the media Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Jayanand Anchan said, ” The Kadri Park road redeveloped under the Smart City Mission will be inaugurated on Sunday evening, 5 March In addition, foundation stones for rebuilding the Central Market Building under public-private partnership (PPP) model, constructing pedestrian sea-river link hanging bridge from Sulthan Bathery to Tannirbavi, and waterfront promenade development project from Netravati railway bridge (near Morgan’s Gate) to Bolar sea face, under the mission, will also be laid on the same day”.

He further said, “The Kadri park road from the Circuit House junction to Padavu High School junction (on NH 66) has been redeveloped for Rs16.5 crore. It has been redeveloped to beautify the Kadri Park area with facilities for parking, decorative streetlights, granite pergola, and monument pillars. The road will be inaugurated at 4.15 p.m. on 5 March. Rebuilding the six-storey Central Market building will cost Rs 114 crore. Somayaji Estates Pvt. Ltd. is the PPP partner. The building will have about five lakh sq ft area of which the PPP partner will have to hand over 1.5 lakh sq ft area to Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) at the ground floor level as per the agreement”

REDEVELOPED KADRI PARK ROAD

“The building will come up on 3.6 acres of which 0.6 acres have been reserved for roads. The building will have lower ground, ground, upper ground, first, second and third floors. It will have a parking facility for 650 cars, of which 500 cars will be on the terrace, and 150 two-wheelers. It will have a refrigeration facility for storing fruits, vegetables, fish, and meat. There will be two escalators and 10 lifts. The PPP partner’s agreement with the MCC will be for 30 years and the partner will have to pay Rs 3.07 crore to MCC every year. This payment amount will go up by 5% every year till 30 years”.

THE ONGOING WORK OF THE RS 114 CRORE CENTRAL MARKET PROJECT

“The hanging bridge will be 260 m long and 3 m wide. It will be 15 m high from the high flood level. There will be ramp connectivity on both sides of the bridge and there will be two lifts. The waterfront promenade development project 2.1 km long will be taken up for Rs 60 crore. It includes setting up a biodiversity park and creating a bird-watching area near the Netravati railway bridge, building a pathway of 6 m width for a stretch of 2.1 km and laying a cycle track of 3 m width from the bridge to the Bolar sea face. The other facilities to be created include establishing an outdoor gym, creating a cycle stand and a buggy point for the introduction of buggies, setting up a play area for children, a pet park, and developing a park with seating arrangements, and landscaping.

In addition, there will be a ghat to enable the visitors to touch the water. A boardwalk facility will be created inside the waters at the South Point. It will have a boat-making experience yard. The entry and exit plaza will be built near the Netravati bridge. There will be decks, kiosks for shops, ticket counters, security, washrooms, and other public amenities. A sewage treatment plant too will be constructed. The treated water will be used for watering parks and gardens.

The Mayor said that the foundation stones for the three projects will be laid between 4.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, 5 March. Later a related stage function will be held at T V Ramana Pail Hall at 6 p.m., graced by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, other BJP leaders and dignitaries.

