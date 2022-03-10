Inauguration of Renovated Fashion Designing Lab on the Women’s Day at St Aloysius ITI



Mangaluru: International Women’s day was celebrated in St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute on 8th March 2022. On this occasion, the newly renovated Fashion Designing Lab was inaugurated by Rev Fr Cyril D’mello SJ, the former Director of the institution by cutting the ribbon. Rev Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions blessed the lab.

Addressing the students Rector said “The lab is renovated for the benefit of our students. We want our students to excel in their career. We are happy to inaugurate this on the occasion of women’s day as students of fashion designing course are girls. You must keep on improving your skills and innovate in your work. We wish every one of you great success”.

Talking on the occasion Rev Fr Dr Leo Dsouza, former Director of the institution said, “This has been made possible by the noble hearted donors. The institution always strives to give nothing but the best to the students. It is very necessary to upgrade the training facilities to match with the current industrial standards. May this women’s day be truly empowering for our girl students and they grow to be independent. God bless you all”. Ms Vilisha Tellis, a student of Fashion designing presented a canvas painting made by herself to the Rector. Robin Vas, Junior Training Officer conducted the programme.

Entertainment games were conducted for the girl students and ladies staff by the members of Students Council. Ms Chitralekha, H.O.D. of Navachethana Communication Development Centre, Mangaluru gave a special talk on ‘Mental Health’ for girl students and ladies staff. In the stage programme that followed, Lion Jayaraj Prakash, Vice President of Lions Club, Mangaluru, Lion Bharathi Pushparajan and Ms Chitralekha were the Chief Guests. Mrs Cony Saldanha was the Guest of Honour. The prizes were distributed to the winners of the games that were conducted by the Student Council Members.

Addressing the gathering she said, “Women are appreciated for their sacrifice, selfless act, etc. But, as women we need to learn to put the limit in sacrificing ourselves. We should not allow others to take undue advantage of our virtues. We are responsible for our own well being. We need to set some time aside for ourselves and take care of our physical and mental health. Love yourself. Women power is the great power. If women stop, the world stops”. Rev Fr John Dsouza, Director of the institution was the President of the programme. Delivering the Presidential address he said, “It is not enough if we celebrate women’s day on one day and then forget. The fragrance of the day should stay throughout the year. Women should become confident. They should come out of the confinement of home and speak for themselves. On this day I pray that God gives courage to all the women to transform the world”.

Roshan D’souza, Principal of the institution, Alwyn Menezes, Vice Principal, Noel Lobo, Training Officer and Mrs Dorin Sneha Prabha, Convener of the programme were also present. Ms Fathimath Thasfiya, a student of Fashion designing gave a speech on the history and importance of women’s day. Ms Fathimathul Suhana welcomed the gathering and Ms Fathimath Thasfiya proposed a vote of thanks. Ms Zunaira Banu compered the programme.