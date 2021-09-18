Spread the love



















Inauguration of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) ‘TOASTMASTERS CLUB’

Mangaluru: Every day is a new opportunity to begin again. It’s imperative that we strive for growth and excellence in every sphere of our lives. Education is not about knowing everything, rather imbibing the best and improving one’s life. The prestigious St Aloysius college has been a stalwart academic institution and for the last 140 years has been providing outstanding quality education, the alumni of which bear witness to this fact. This institute firmly believes and propagates all round development of a student by providing manifold opportunities for growth and excellence. Academics is important, but life skills enable one to effectively meet the demands and challenges of life. Today more than ever its relevance and need has been felt.

With this objective in mind, the SAC toastmasters club was rightly chartered in March 2021 with the goal of providing supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills resulting in greater self confidence and personal growth. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation the club faced a lot of hurdles in keeping the meetings online as well as offline. It was a herculean task to keep the club functioning due to the restrictions of the pandemic. In spite of all the odds, the club did manage to function and remain afloat with the best each member had to offer. The collective effort and determination saw the club grow in ways one couldn’t even comprehend.

The club installation ceremony was held on 16th September 2021, at the Sanidhya hall of the Admin block of SAC. The chief guest of this programme was the exuberant Rector of the institution, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ. The man behind the mission so to say, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, also graced the occasion . The event saw the installation of the office bearers which was done by the ebullient Mrs Lyra Pinto who is the area director of division L3.

The newly nominated office bearers are:

President : Ms Letiita Nathalia D’costa

Secretary: TM Lisha Ann Pereira

VP Education : TM Joel Fernandes

VP Membership : TM Flona Shawn Soans

VP Public relations : TM Gautami C S

Treasurer : TM Alwyn Dsa

Sergeant at Arms : TM Gavin Abner Pinto

The other dignitaries on the dais were DTM Amith Anand, TM Dr Dinesh Nayak, HR of St Aloysius College, TM Dr Alwyn Dsa and the President Letitia Dcosta. DTM Malini Hebbar was present too at the occasion The event was compered by TM Manoj Fernandes. The programme began with a solemn invocation through a prayer song by the choir members, TM Alina. Paloma and Amy whose voices aptly raised the consciousness of everyone present. The secretarial annual report was given by TM Lisha Pereira who gave a glimpse of the functioning of the club. The surprise element was the line dance performed by the Toastmasters and the choir members which kept everyone foot tapping to the vibrant moves. In addition to the grooving was the sing song session, a mashup of all the lively numbers that invigorated the moment so to say.

TM Gauthami C S walked everyone through her journey as a Toastmaster shedding light on how it touched her life and made her grow as a person. The chief guest of the evening, rev Fr Melvyn Pinto congratulated the ExCom members and wished them luck. In his speech, he narrated his experience with toastmasters and spoke about how confidence and public speaking skills will help a person build a successful career and a successful life. The principal, Rev Dr Praveen Martis, who is also a Toastmaster of the club, in his speech couldn’t contain his joy and was elated to see the fruition of his dream of establishing the Toastmasters club at St Aloysius college and encouraged each and everyone to go beyond to make this club a pinnacle of success.

DTM Amith Anand in his words of encouragement was proud that his Alma Mater forayed into this direction of setting up a toastmasters club. It was a moment to cherish. The President of the club too addressed the gathering and assured that she would strive to build this club with all the members to the best of their abilities.

The club now wishes to extend the membership to the public making it a community club to reach out to all who wish to join and benefit from the same. It’s a step towards broadening the horizon and getting as many desirable candidates in its ambit.

Like this: Like Loading...