Inauguration of St Dominic Church- Ashok Nagar Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Mangaluru : The inauguration of Golden Jubilee Celebrations of St Dominic Church, Ashok Nagar, Mangaluru was held on 31 December 2020. The adoration of the Holy Sacrament and Holy Mass were held after thanksgiving to God.

After reading a brief description on how the church progressed, the banner prepared for the golden jubilee was unveiled by the priests, vice president and secretary of parish pastoral council, ward gurkars, programme conveners and nuns, along with the choir singing the banner song. Traditional lamp was lit and seminary brothers rendered a song.

Fr Aqwin gave an inauguration homily. Vice president Maxim Crasta welcomed the gathering. Secretary Norin Pinto rendered the vote of thanks. Julian D’ Souza compered the programme.

A brief history of the church:

Dominic priests arrived in Ashok Nagar in 1964 under the leadership of Fr Denis Louis. The then bishop Basil D’ Souza laid the foundation for the church and blessed it in 1969. The church was inaugurated on May 14, 1971. 180 families from Urva parish joined Ashok Nagar parish. The first pastoral council of the church was formed in 1972. Several priests, pastoral council vice presidents and secretaries have rendered their services and contributed to the growth of the church during the subsequent years. A special mention should be made of Fr Reginald Cardoza who served the church as priest for 16 years. He began several projects and implemented them. Those are functioning smoothly till now. The present priest Fr Aqwin Noronha has taken them forward with enthusiasm. Two convents that strengthen faith are the indivisible part of the church.

There are several spiritual and materialistic programmes that are implemented in the church. Important among them are adoration held every week, procession of the sacrament during the week prior to the annual feast, community auditorium, repairs to the church roof, interlock in front of the church and installation of CCTV.

A building is being constructed in memory of the golden jubilee with the blessings of St Dominic. It is made possible with the cooperation of devotees. The devotees are planning to celebrate golden jubilee on May 2. The devotees hope that through the blessing of St Dominic the church may also celebrate platinum jubilee and centenary.