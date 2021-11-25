Inauguration of Students’ Association 2021-22 at Fr Muller Homeopathic Medical College

Mangaluru: The inaugural ceremony of the Students’ Association – 2021-22 was held in Father Muller Auditorium, Deralakatte on 24.11.2021 at 10.30 am.

The programme commenced by the procession of the present and the new office bearers into the auditorium. Ms Reine and the group invoked the blessings of the almighty by a melodious and meaningful prayer song.

Madhavaram Noah Sharon, Former President, Student Association 2020-2021escorted the dignitaries on to the dais Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Dr Jayaprakash Alva Dean, Father Muller Medical College & Chief Guest for the event, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Rev. Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal & Staff Advisor, Students’ Association, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College.

Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza welcomed the gathering and introduced the Chief guest Dr Jayaprakash Alva. The Students’ Association was formally inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries and newly elected President, Mr G V Anish. Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran announced the names of the office bearers of the new Student Association. Dr Jayaprakash Alva felicitated the elected and outgoing office bearers as a token of appreciation.

Madhavaram Noah Sharon, Former President, Student Association 2020-2021 handed over the presidential duties to Mr G V Anish, the newly elected President, Student association 2021-22. Likewise, the other office bearers handed over their duties to the new office bearers: Ms Ramya N – General Secretary, Ms Santa Maria Fernandez – Magazine Secretary, Vishal-Sports Secretary, Mr Sulaiman Shah-Cultural Secretary, Principal Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, administered the oath of the office.. Madhavaram Noah Sharon delivered the farewell speech. It was followed by an acceptance speech by G V Anish.

Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital in his message recalled the care taken by the outgoing members during the pandemic. He advised the new team to know their potentials and upskill themselves to lead everyone during their tenure. Dr Jayaprakash Alva, in his inaugural address shared his experience and highlighted some of the requirements in a student council member are critical thinking, self-directed learning, planning the tasks, essentials of teamwork, delegating the works, communication skills and ensuring to improve the efficiency of the members which will build a very good student council. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho honoured Dr Jayaprakash Alva with a memento as a token of gratitude.

Later the Director, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho gave the presidential address. He stressed on the leadership and the essential qualities a member should possess and inspire others to pool the opportunities for the growth and development of self and community. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Ramya N, General Secretary and the programme was concluded with the Institution Anthem. Ms Darshana Padmanabhan and Ms Ardra Ganesh G, Final BHMS compered the programme.