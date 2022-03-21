Inauguration of Students’ Research Club at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College-Deralakatte

Mangaluru: The inauguration of the Students’ Research Club of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte, Mangaluru was held on 19.03.2022 at 3.30 pm in the College Auditorium.

The program began with a prayer song by Ms Rose Merin and team. Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal welcomed the gathering with a note on the aims and objectives of the Students’ Research Club. Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI inaugurated the Student Research Club by unveiling the logo.

Rev Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Rev Fr Rohan Dias, Asst. Administrator. Guest of Honor Dr B Sanjeev Rai, Chief of Fr Muller Research Centre, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Dr Raisa Cheriyan, Staff Advisor, Students’ Research Club, Ms Jiddu Sai Akhila, Secretary Student Research Club were present on the stage.

Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI in his presidential address emphasized the importance of research activities. He invited all the research club students to inculcate scientific spirit and to contribute to society through research study. Director felicitated the students who secured the research scholarships of Short Term Studentship in Homoeopathy of Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy and RGUHS Undergraduate Research Projects with a memento.

Rev Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator felicitated the Guest of Honour, Dr B Sanjeev Rai, Chief of Fr Muller Research Centre with a memento. Dr B Sanjeev Rai in his post-inaugural session enlightened the various avenues for the students to pursue research.

Dr Raisa Cheriyan, staff advisor for the Students’ Research Club delivered the vote of thanks. Ms Anna Johnson and Ms Bhava Dharani compered the program.