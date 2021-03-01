Spread the love



















Inauguration of the 23rd MD Homeopathy Course in Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

The MD Homoeopathy course inauguration of the 23rd batch of Postgraduates for the academic year 2020-21 was held at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College on March 1st 2021, in the College Auditorium.

In his welcome address Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, highlighted the legacy of Father Muller Institutions inherited from Fr Augustus Muller and also encouraged that since learning is continuous, he urged PGs to invest their time in research as well, besides their academics.

The programme was formally inaugurated by lighting the lamp by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, Dr Herald Roshan Pinto, Principal, Alva’s Homoeopathic Medical College, Moodbidri, Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMCH, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal, Dr M K Kamath, UG/PG Advisor, Dr Jyoshna Shivaprasad, PG Academic Incharge and PG student representative of the 23rd batch.

Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, shared his message for the day in which he welcomed the postgraduates to the Mullerian family situated in the hub of medical education in Mangaluru. He reminded the postgraduates to be sincere in their academic studies and have research aptitude for a valuable future in the medical field in which they will enter with a postgraduate degree.

Chief Guest Dr Herald Roshan Pinto addressed the gathering. He cherished and shared the memories he carried from Mullers and passed on the message to have knowledge of professional thinking, research activities and becoming a good teacher and a subject expert with their postgraduate studies.

In his presidential address, Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho recalled how former students follow the ethos of the Institutions and how hard work is the necessity as the base for becoming a subject expert and excel in homoeopathy by having a curious and research-oriented mind.

Later, the newly joined postgraduates introduced themselves. Dr Jyoshna Shivaprasad delivered the vote of thanks. The programme ended with the Institution Anthem.

Dr Ancy George and Dr M Harshapriya, PG Scholars, were the MCs for the programme.