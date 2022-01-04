Inauguration of The Annual feast of infant Jesus, Bikkarnakatte, Mangalore

Mangaluru: The Annual feast of infant Jesus, Bikkarnakatte, was inaugurated on 4th January at 5.00pm with the celebration of the Holy Eucharist and the hoisting of the flag in the shrine premises.

Rev. Fr. Charles Serrao, Superior of the monastery, conducted the prayer service. Mr. Roy Castelino, the PRO of the Mangalore Diocese hoisted the flag along with Fr Charles and Fr Rovel, the Shrine Director, thus commencing the festal celebrations.

Corporators Sri Keshawa, Sri. Naveen, Sri. A. C. Vinaya Raj as well as Mr. Lawrence D’Souza, in-charge of District Congress Labour Cell and Social Worker Sri. Nagaraj K. Bikkarnakatte were present on the occasion.

The feast includes 9 days of novena from 5th to 13th January. The feast shall be solemnised on 14th, 15th and 16th.