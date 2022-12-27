Inauguration of the SPECT facility at Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology



Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Dr Rohan Shetty – Surgical Oncologist, Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, said, ” Yenepoya Institute of Oncology is delighted to announce the Inauguration of the SPECT facility which will bring an upgradation of its Nuclear Medicine facility on 31 DEC 2022 Saturday 2:30 PM at EMD Building Auditorium hall, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, Deralakatte, Mangaluru.The Facility will be inaugurated by Chief Guest Rajmohan Unnithan, Member of Parliament, Kasaragod Lok Sabha Constituency, Govt. of India, joined by Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) who will preside over the ceremony. AKM Ashraf, MLA Manjeshwar, N.A Nellikkunnu, MLA Kasaragod, Adv. C.H. Kunhambu, MLA Uma and other dignitaries will grace the occasion. Dr M. Vijayakumar the vice chancellor will also be present at the event”.

Note on Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology – Present Status

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) through its constituent hospital, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital has been serving cancer patients for the last decade at very affordable costs, with its expert team and highly advanced equipment. The establishment of the Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, supported by Tata Trusts is a new milestone achieved by the University. The institute will make quality cancer treatment and care available for the people of the region which includes coastal Karnataka and North Kerala.

Yenepoya Medical College with 1100 bedded hospital has a Cancer Centre attached to it, functioning since January 2016. The Cancer Centre is a 120 beds ward. It offers Community Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Medical Oncology, Haematol Oncology, Onco-pathology and Palliative Care. For the past six years, the cancer centre has been involved in the screening, early detection and management of cancer patients. High-end treatment facilities such as robotic surgery are offered to all deserving patients including the BPL category. We also have Bone Marrow Transplant facility since 2018. We are the first to establish such a facility in coastal Karnataka offering our services to the needy.

The University also runs a Mobile Wellness Clinic focusing on the early detection of non-communicable diseases including cancer with the support of Rotary International and Rotary Club of Mangalore. The University wanted to upgrade the treatment facility with the addition of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine departments. Tata Trusts has supported the Institute with a ‘one-time‘ grant-in-aid in establishing a Comprehensive Cancer Care Center in the Medical College Hospital at our University campus at Deralakatte. The building has six floors with a built-in area of about 36,000 sq. ft.

The Center houses two Radiotherapy bunkers and one Brachytherapy bunker. A TrueBeam radiotherapy machine which can offer a more targeted and precise approach to cancer and minimize damage to healthy tissues resulting in fewer complications and time saving and a brachytherapy machine with necessary accessories has been installed and commissioned. The building also has a separate Nuclear Medicine facility including PET CT Scanner, often considered the one stop solution for cancer imaging with an all-body evaluation and Radioisotope therapy. In addition, a 10 bedded Day Care facility for administering chemotherapy has been established. The whole project has been executed by Tata Trusts through Alamelu Charitable Foundation.

Upgradation of Nuclear Medicine Facility in Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) has installed SPECT equipment, which is used for studying the thyroid, kidney, bone, heart, etc, by using Radioisotopes. The same machine will be commissioned soon. The nuclear medicine facility also has low-dose radioiodine therapy used for treating certain thyroid diseases. Within 3 months, University is planning to add a High Dose of radioiodine therapy, making the nuclear medicine department a one stop solution for all requirements in the field of Nuclear Medicine.

Vijayananda Shetty B – Senior Marketing Executive Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, and Sameer – Coordinator for Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology were present during the press meeting.