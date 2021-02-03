Spread the love



















Inauguration of the Year of St Joseph at Holy Cross Church-Cordel

Mangaluru : In honour of the 150th Anniversary of declaring St Joseph as the patron of the Universal Church by Pope Pius IX in 1870, Pope Francis has proclaimed this year (December 08, 2020 to December 08, 2021) as “Year of St Joseph”. In our parish, the inauguration of the year of St Joseph was held on Sunday January 24, 2021after the 7.00 am mass.

Rev. Fr Victor Machado, the Parish Priest unveiled the photo of St Joseph and formally inaugurated the year along with Fr Lawrence Cutinha , Fr Shaun Rodrigues, Michael D’Souza, Vice President and Lancy Sequeria, Secretary .